  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. RoodMicrotec N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROOD   NL0000440477

ROODMICROTEC N.V.

(ROOD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:26 2022-10-12 am EDT
0.1920 EUR   +0.79%
RoodMicrotec reports a 19% year-over-year growth rate for the third quarter of 2022

10/13/2022 | 01:56am EDT
  • Total income of EUR 4.3 million in Q3 2022, a year-over-year growth of 19%
  • Order book value has further grown since the beginning of the quarter
  • New investments to increase capacity and capabilities

Deventer, October 13, 2022 RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the third quarter of 2022. The total income for the quarter was EUR 4.3 million, which is 19% higher than the total income in the third quarter of 2021 (EUR 3.6 million). The test operations department is continuing to grow with existing and new customers. The total income for the first nine months of 2022 was EUR 11.6 million, which is 6% higher than the total income for the first nine months of 2021 (EUR 10.9 million). Due to long-term contracts and increasing demand from new customers, the value of the order book is higher than at the beginning of the quarter. This generates a good basis for the upcoming quarters.

We are very pleased with the high total income throughout the year and especially with the third quarter, which drew the highest quarterly total in the last 20 years”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. We keep investing in new equipment to be able to support the increasing demands from our customers. During 2022, we have purchased new handlers and testers as well as new equipment for the Qualification and Failure Analysis department.”

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2022 to be in the range of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 15.6 million with a positive result before tax. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. The war in Ukraine as well as the current energy crisis could also have an impact on the business but in the short term we don’t see any significant impacts. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, political situation, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

January 26, 2023Publication (preliminary) annual total income 2022
April 13, 2023Trading update for the first quarter of 2023
April 20, 2023Publication annual report 2022
April 20, 2023Conference call for press and analysts
June 6, 2023Annual general meeting of shareholders
July 20, 2023Publication interim report 2023
July 20, 2023Conference call for press and analysts
October 19, 2023Trading update for the third quarter of 2023

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623        Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com        Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

Attachment


