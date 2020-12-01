Log in
Root, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

12/01/2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Root’s third quarter 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:December 1, 2020
Time:5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in:(833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
 (929) 517-0176 (International)
  
Conference ID:4676216
Webcast:https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events
  

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
