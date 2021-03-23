Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Root, Inc.    ROOT

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Root, Inc. (ROOT) Investors

03/23/2021 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Root, Inc. (“Root” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROOT): (a) securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about October 28, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Root investors have until May 18, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Root investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/root-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On or around October 28, 2020, Root conducted its IPO, selling 26.8 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

On December 1, 2020, post-market, Root announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting revenues of $50.5 million (or down 36.6% year-over-year) and earnings per share (“EPS”) of -$2.20 per share (missing consensus estimates by $1.79 per share).

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $2.30, or over 13%, to close at $14.70 per share on December 2, 2020.

Then, on February 25, 2021, post-market, Root announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, reporting EPS of -$0.72, missing consensus estimates by $0.07 per share.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $2.93, or nearly 18%, to close at $13.49 per share on February 26, 2021.

Then, on March 9, 2021, BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an "Underperform" rating on the premise that the Company is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root "will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs." The report stated that already established market players would continue to impede the Company’s profitability with superior telematics data and their dominant market positions.

On this news, stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a 55% decline from the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (2) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (3) notwithstanding the Defendants’ touting of Root’s purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company’s established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Root securities during the Class Period and/or Class A common stock pursuant to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than May 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROOT, INC.
06:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
04:40pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
02:57pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
02:44pROOT  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Root, Inc. Cla..
BU
12:45pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That Root, Inc. (ROOT) is Being Sued f..
BU
10:01aROOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Root, Inc. ..
PR
09:53aPRESS RELEASE  : Plenum Investments Ltd. Successfully Launches Plenum European I..
DJ
08:43aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05:26aChina's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in ..
RE
03/22China's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 289 M - -
Net income 2021 -481 M - -
Net Debt 2021 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 990 M 2 990 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 002
Free-Float 7,18%
Chart ROOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Root, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,08 $
Last Close Price 11,88 $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander E. Timm Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Rosenthal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel Manges Chief Technology Officer
Nick Shalek Director
Doug Ulman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROOT, INC.-24.38%2 872
ALLIANZ SE5.63%104 904
CHUBB LIMITED2.03%78 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG5.76%62 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-0.10%60 403
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED5.61%21 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ