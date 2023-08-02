Letter to Shareholders: Q2 2023

Growth

Root is uniquely positioned in the industry to drive profitable growth. Thanks to our data science and technology advantages, we believe we are able to respond to the inflationary environment faster than our competitors. This has resulted in pricing that supports the achievement of our profit targets, enabling us to drive growth while many in the industry have significantly reduced marketing spend. We monitor the ever-changing inflationary environment with machine-learning-based reserving models that leverage claims-level information to make granular predictions. We believe that with this capability, we are able to more accurately and responsively monitor our reserves and respond to inadequate pricing quickly with our flexible, automated rating technology. We are diligently and consistently monitoring the profitability of our growth and are encouraged by the improved loss ratio results.

We achieved two important milestones in our embedded product offering by launching our second partner and going live with telematics capabilities. We are seeing strong interest in the platform driven by the early success with our first partner, Carvana, where we have tripled the customer adoption rate.

Due to our rapid growth in direct new writings, embedded as percentage of new writings decreased in the quarter.

Embedded as a Percentage of New Writings

60%

40% 38% 41% 33% 27% 20% 17% -% Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023

For the second consecutive quarter, our direct channel saw material growth in new writings. Our advancements in segmentation and loss ratio improvement have allowed us to expand our underwriting appetite and deploy marketing spend while exceeding profitability targets on new business. We believe this growth is aided by the current competitive environment. As such, we are cautious in extrapolating these growth levels going forward.