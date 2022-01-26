Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Root, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROOT   US77664L1089

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Root Announces Closing of New Term Loan Facility with BlackRock

01/26/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced the successful completion of a new term loan facility with BlackRock Financial Management Inc., on behalf of funds and accounts under its management, and its affiliates and co-investor (collectively “BlackRock”). The five-year, $300 million term loan will carry an interest rate of term SOFR + 9%. In conjunction with the term loan, Root issued BlackRock warrants equal to 2% of all issued and outstanding shares on a diluted basis at an exercise price of $9.00 per share which carry an expiration date of the earlier of the maturity of the term loan or the full cash repayment of the term loan.

“We are pleased with the successful execution of this new term facility. It accomplished several important objectives including extending our debt maturity and further enhancing our liquidity position with a partner focused on the long-term success of Root,” said Root Co-Founder and CEO Alex Timm. “We are executing on a disciplined strategy to create enduring value through strong underwriting results, the development of our embedded product, and prudent capital management.”

Mark Lawrence, Managing Director on BlackRock’s global credit team, said: “We are excited to form a long-term partnership with Root, an auto Insurtech company with differentiated technology, and we recognize the potential of the innovative embedded product the company is developing through their exclusive partnership with Carvana.”

About Root, Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts
Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
Christine Patrick
VP, Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at https://ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.


All news about ROOT, INC.
05:26pRoot Announces Closing of New Term Loan Facility with BlackRock
GL
01/21Root Lays Off 330 Employees as Part of Organizational Realignment
MT
01/20ROOT : A Letter from Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, Root, Inc - Form 8-K
PU
01/20ROOT, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
01/18Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Finan..
GL
01/06ROOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04Wells Fargo Adjusts Root Price Target to $5 From $6, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
2021Root Insurance Now Available in Kansas
AQ
2021Root, Inc. Launches in Kansas
CI
2021Root, Inc. to Participate in the KBW Innovation in Finance Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 312 M - -
Net income 2021 -545 M - -
Net Debt 2021 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 002
Free-Float -
Chart ROOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Root, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Average target price 6,55 $
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander E. Timm Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Rosenthal COO, Director, Chief Financial & Revenue Officer
Anirban Kundu Chief Technology Officer
Nick Shalek Director
Doug Ulman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROOT, INC.-39.03%477
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.2.37%48 332
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.78%40 666
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.63%40 060
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.64%34 954
SAMPO OYJ-5.20%25 668