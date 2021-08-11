Log in
    ROOT   US77664L1089

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
  Report
Root, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

08/11/2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Root’s second quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and to provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:August 12, 2021 
Time:8:00 a.m. ET 
Dial-in:(800) 447-0521 (U.S. and Canada) 
 (847) 413-3238 (International) 
   
Conference ID:50201267 
Webcast:https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events 

About Root, Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:
Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
Christine Patrick
VP,  Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com


Primary Logo


