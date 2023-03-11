Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Root, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROOT   US77664L2079

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
3.690 USD   -7.17%
09:30aRoot, Inc. Not Materially Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Closure
GL
03/01Root, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Root, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Root, Inc. Not Materially Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Closure

03/11/2023 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that it currently maintains approximately $1.3 million on deposit with Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”). The Company considers its own banking exposure to any liquidity concern at SVB as immaterial to the Company’s cash position. The Company plans to transfer its funds from SVB at the earliest opportunity.

About Root, Inc. 
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts:
Media:
press@joinroot.com  

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at https://ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ROOT, INC.
09:30aRoot, Inc. Not Materially Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Closure
GL
03/01Root, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03/01Root, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
02/27UBS Adjusts Root's Price Target to $6 From $9, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Root to $5.50 From $8
MT
02/24Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Root to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
02/24JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Root to $15 From $20, Keeps Market Outperform Ra..
MT
02/23Transcript : Root, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/22Letter To Shareholders : FY 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
02/22ROOT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 254 M - -
Net income 2023 -193 M - -
Net Debt 2023 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,27x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 52,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart ROOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Root, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 7,10 $
Spread / Average Target 92,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander E. Timm Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Binkley Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Matt Bonakdarpour Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Rosenthal Chief Revenue & Operations Officer
Doug Ulman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROOT, INC.-17.82%52
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.89%42 683
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-6.30%40 774
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-15.96%39 185
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.95%31 126
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.8.92%24 581