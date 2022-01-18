Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Root, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROOT   US77664L1089

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Update on BlackRock Debt Financing

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on February 24. The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on February 23.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

 Date:  February 24, 2022
 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
 Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
   (929) 517-0176 (International)
    
 Conference ID: 6198344
 Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

Debt Update
Root has agreed in principle to terms of a new term loan facility with BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., on behalf of funds and accounts under its management, and its affiliates (collectively, “BlackRock”), pending final approval by all parties and execution of definitive documents. The planned five-year $300 million term loan facility would carry an interest rate of term SOFR + 9%. The parties anticipate closing and funding the facility on or before January 31, 2022.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
Christine Patrick
VP, Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about a new term loan facility, which is subject to negotiation and documentation of final terms and the terms and conditions contained in the definitive documentation. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict, including our ability to successfully enter into a new term facility with BlackRock on the anticipated terms or at all. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at https://ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.


All news about ROOT, INC.
08:31aRoot, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Finan..
GL
01/06ROOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04Wells Fargo Adjusts Root Price Target to $5 From $6, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
2021Root Insurance Now Available in Kansas
AQ
2021Root, Inc. Launches in Kansas
CI
2021Root, Inc. to Participate in the KBW Innovation in Finance Conference
GL
2021Root, Inc. to Participate in the KBW Innovation in Finance Conference
GL
2021ROOT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Root, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chris Olsen from the Board of Directors, and Its No..
CI
2021Jefferies Starts Root at Hold With $5.50 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROOT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 312 M - -
Net income 2021 -541 M - -
Net Debt 2021 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 002
Free-Float -
Chart ROOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Root, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,69 $
Average target price 6,42 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander E. Timm Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Rosenthal COO, Director, Chief Financial & Revenue Officer
Anirban Kundu Chief Technology Officer
Nick Shalek Director
Doug Ulman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROOT, INC.-13.23%679
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.88%51 404
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.79%41 413
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.33%40 151
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.47%35 571
SAMPO OYJ1.38%27 808