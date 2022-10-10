Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release third quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899



Conference ID: 3641459

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

