  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Root, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROOT   US77664L2079

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
8.380 USD   +2.20%
04:06pRoot, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
09/12Transcript : Root, Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Sep-12-2022 12:00 PM
CI
09/09Root Inc. Unveils No. 45 Toyota Camry Paint Scheme to honor 9/11 victims
GL
Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release third quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
Christine Patrick
Treasurer and VP, Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
