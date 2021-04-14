Root : Proud To Unveil No. 23 Toyota Camry Paint Scheme

Root Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance, unveils car’s paint scheme for first primary sponsored race with Bubba Wallace of the 2021 NASCAR Season

The No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota Camry makes its much-anticipated debut with 23XI Racing this Sunday, April 18, during the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. The car’s sleek look was unveiled today at NASCAR.com and on 23XI Racing’s social channels as seen here.

Sunday’s race serves as the first of three races this season when the No. 23 Camry, driven by Bubba Wallace, will carry the Root Insurance livery as a primary sponsor. The Toyota Spring Race Weekend signals the start of Richmond Raceway’s 75th anniversary season as well.

As a founding partner of 23XI Racing, Root is proud to support the unapologetic change Wallace brings to NASCAR as the first African-American driver to race full-time at the NASCAR Cup Series level since Wendell Scott. As a company founded on the ideals of progress and change, Root is proud to support Wallace and all that he stands for on and off the track. The company announced the partnership with Wallace in October 2020 with a bold campaign underscoring “progress owes no apology.” “Progress owes no apology” can be found on the back of the car, along with “unapologetic” painted across Bubba’s helmet.

To learn more about Root’s partnership with Bubba Wallace, visit joinroot.com/progress. For more on 23XI Racing, visit https://www.23xiracing.com.

About Bubba Wallace:

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is NASCAR’s lone African-American driver and has played a critical role in NASCAR's push for inclusion and equality, including its ban of the Confederate flag at race events. In 2018, Wallace became the first full-time, African-American NASCAR Cup Series driver in over four decades, starting his rookie season with a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500. He went on to finish second in the Rookie of the Year standings. The 27-year-old has six total career Camping World Truck Series wins, becoming the first African-American driver in nearly 50 years to win a NASCAR national series race when he went to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway in 2013 (Wendell Scott won a NASCAR Grand National race in 1964).

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing–pronounced twenty-three eleven–was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single-car team’s driver. 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.

About Root

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on driving behaviors, not demographics. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005638/en/