The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Root, Inc. (ROOT) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Root, Inc. (“Root” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROOT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or around October 27, 2020, Root conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 26.8 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on March 9, 2021, BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an "Underperform" rating on the premise that the Company is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root "will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs."

On this news, Root's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a 55% decline from the IPO price.

