Root, Inc.

ROOT, INC.

(ROOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Root, Inc. (ROOT) on Behalf of Investors

03/16/2021 | 01:43am EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Root, Inc. (“Root” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROOT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or around October 27, 2020, Root conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 26.8 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on March 9, 2021, BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an "Underperform" rating on the premise that the Company is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root "will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs."

On this news, Root's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a 55% decline from the IPO price.

If you purchased Root securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 289 M - -
Net income 2021 -480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 872 M 2 872 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 002
Free-Float 7,18%
Chart ROOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Root, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,08 $
Last Close Price 11,41 $
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander E. Timm Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Rosenthal Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel Manges Chief Technology Officer
Nick Shalek Director
Doug Ulman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROOT, INC.-30.04%2 872
ALLIANZ SE6.30%105 263
CHUBB LIMITED13.73%78 812
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG4.93%62 651
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.0.76%59 910
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED11.54%21 743
