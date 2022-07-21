Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Root, Inc.
  News
  Summary
Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:06pRoot, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07/12Root, Inc. Expands Reach with Three New Professional Sports Team Partnerships
GL
UPDATE – Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/21/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release second quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: August 9, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899
            
Conference ID: 3641459
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com 

Investor Relations:
Christine Patrick
Treasurer and VP, Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com 


