    ROO   AU000000ROO9

ROOTS SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(ROO)
Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies : Proposed issue of securities - ROO

12/12/2021 | 05:26pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ROOTS SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30

40,064,103

confirmed

September 2023

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0125 on or before 28

120,192,308

confirmed

February 2023

ROO

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

160,256,410

Proposed +issue date 28/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ROOTS SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

619754540

1.3

ASX issuer code

ROO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

16/9/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Shareholder approval received to issue up to 175,000,000 CDIs and 43,750,000 Options at the AGM held 16 September

personal

2021. The Company will seek shareholder approval to issue 120,192,308 free attaching placement options at an

upcoming General Meeting to be convened.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

ROO : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

160,256,410

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00624

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

use

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

personal

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30

September 2023

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

For

40,064,103

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching Options issued to the Placement CDIs. 1 option issued for every 4 placement CDIs subscribed for and issued.

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 77,860.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

No

only

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank

equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

30 September 2023 (expiry date of options)

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

use

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210813/pdf/44z9b6df7z8ps9.pdf

Schedule 3

Options details

personal

+Security currency

approval for their issue

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0200

30/9/2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

ROO : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary CDI

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

The Terms and Conditions of the Options will be included in a Notice of Meeting to be prepared in due course seeking

For

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
