Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies : Proposed issue of securities - ROO

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30
40,064,103
confirmed
September 2023
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.0125 on or before 28
120,192,308
confirmed
February 2023
ROO
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
160,256,410
Proposed +issue date 28/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ROOTS SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARBN
619754540
1.3
ASX issuer code
ROO
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
13/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
16/9/2021
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
Yes
Comments
Shareholder approval received to issue up to 175,000,000 CDIs and 43,750,000 Options at the AGM held 16 September
2021. The Company will seek shareholder approval to issue 120,192,308 free attaching placement options at an
upcoming General Meeting to be convened.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
ROO : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
160,256,410
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00624
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o
of the proposed +securities are appropriate and
+securities on ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30
September 2023
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
40,064,103
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free attaching Options issued to the Placement CDIs. 1 option issued for every 4 placement CDIs subscribed for and issued.
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 77,860.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank
equally (non-ranking end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
30 September 2023 (expiry date of options)
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
