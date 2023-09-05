Registration is open for DAT’s user conference on Oct. 10-12 in Houston

A deep dive into freight market analytics and reducing the risk of fraudulent activity will be central themes at DATCON23, the annual flagship event and user conference for DAT Freight & Analytics customers.

DATCON will take place from Oct. 10-12 in Houston and help attendees maximize the value they get from the industry’s most popular freight-matching and analytics platforms, and build trusted relationships.

“Customers need solutions that help them manage a range of uncertainties in a dynamic market, including fighting fraud and automation in their workflow,” said Jeff Hopper, Chief Marketing Officer. “At DATCON23, we will be introducing new technologies and tools that will enable our customers to optimize their use of the DAT One and DAT iQ platforms.”

What you’ll see at DATCON23:

The latest forecasts and insights into a challenging freight market cycle.

An exciting update to our DAT iQ analytics platform, plus all-new features in our DAT One freight platform.

How DAT uses AI and automation to help you price freight, protect yourself from fraud, and bring speed and efficiency to your business.

Hands-on learning labs led by DAT product experts and users.

Special events for networking.

DATCON23 Shipper Summit, a full day of workshops led by the experts at DAT iQ (by invitation only).

DATCON23 will be held at the Westin Galleria Houston in Houston, TX. For more information, visit dat.com/datcon.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 indices.

