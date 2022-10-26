DAT Truckload Volume Index for Van Freight Fell 13.7% in September

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI) declined for all three equipment types in September, indicating a muted shipping season ahead of the holidays, said DAT Freight & Analytics, which operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace and the DAT iQ data analytics service.

The DAT TVI for van freight was 228, down 13.7% compared to an unusually active August but in line with prior years: the van TVI was 2.9% lower versus September 2021 and 1.8% higher than September 2020.

The refrigerated (“reefer”) TVI fell 9.7% to 168, while the flatbed TVI declined 10.5% to 231.

Peak season plateau

The national average spot van rate fell 7 cents to $2.45 per mile, declining from August to September for the first time since 2015. The average reefer rate was down 5 cents to $2.84 per mile, and the average flatbed rate dropped 14 cents to $3.64 per mile.

Spot truckload rates are negotiated for each load and paid to the carrier by a freight broker. DAT bases its rate analysis on $137 billion in annualized freight transactions.

“The usual peak period for van freight looks more like a mesa,” said Ken Adamo, DAT Chief of Analytics. “The month-over-month decline in September truckload volume suggests that many retailers already have inventory in position, have tempered their expectations for the holidays, or some combination of the two.”

Load-to-truck ratios decline

The national average van load-to-truck ratio was 3.5, unchanged from August, meaning there were 3.5 available loads for every van posted to the DAT One load board network. The reefer load-to-truck ratio was 6.3, down from 7.1, and the flatbed ratio fell to 13.3, down from 14.1 in August.

Demand for trucks increased ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on Sept. 28. The number of loads posted to the DAT One network headed to distribution hubs in the Southeast rose 20% during the week before the storm’s arrival.

Contract rates dipped

The national average shipper-to-broker contract van rate declined for the fourth consecutive month, falling 3 cents to $3.09 a mile. The average contract reefer rate was $3.40 a mile last month, unchanged from August, while the average contract rate for flatbed freight dropped 5 cents to $3.64 a mile.

About the DAT Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index reflects the change in the number of loads with a pickup date during that month; the actual index number is normalized each month to accommodate any new data sources without distortion. A baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, as recorded in DAT RateView, a database of rates paid on an average of 3 million loads per month. DAT national average spot rates are derived from RateView and include only over-the-road lanes with lengths of haul of 250 miles or more. Spot rates represent the payments made to carriers by freight brokers, third-party logistics providers and other transportation buyers.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from more than 500 million freight matches in 2022 and a database of $137 billion in market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com

