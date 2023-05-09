IPipeline® Continues Its Commitment to Strategic Growth by Adding Three Key Industry Leaders

Company Adds George McDonnell as General Counsel, Diane Rowell as Chief People Officer, and Aaron Guidotti as VP of R&D

EXTON, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that it recently added three experienced professionals to its leadership team. These appointments are part of the company's ongoing commitment to creating a fulfilling, inclusive, and productive environment for its team of Pipers—as the firm continues to strategically transform the life insurance and financial services industries through its innovative technology solutions.

George McDonnell recently joined iPipeline as the company's General Counsel. In this role, Mr. McDonnell oversees the full spectrum of iPipeline's legal operations, including customer and vendor contracting, intellectual property, employment law, privacy and data security, corporate compliance and regulatory matters, and providing advice on strategic corporate planning and decisions. He reports directly to Deane Price, Chief Executive Officer of iPipeline.

Before joining iPipeline, Mr. McDonnell was Corporate Counsel for PowerPlan Inc., a software application firm focused on the energy sector, where he provided a wide range of legal advice. Prior to that, Mr. McDonnell spent 10 years on active duty as a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a prosecutor and a forward-deployed operational law advisor for all U.S. and international special operations forces in Afghanistan. He also served as deputy general counsel for the Marine Corps' enterprise level logistics command, and as a headquarters company commander. Mr. McDonnell received his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School and has a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.

With an extensive background in all aspects of human resources, Diane Rowell also recently joined iPipeline as the company's Chief People Officer. In this role, she leads iPipeline's global talent and people strategy for attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining its team of diverse professionals. All teams involved in global HR functions now report to Ms. Rowell, including recruitment, employee relations, talent management, and training and development. Ms. Rowell also reports directly to Ms. Price.

Ms. Rowell joined the company from Allscripts, a global electronic health records software company, where she served as Vice President of Human Resources, Business Partners, and Business Opportunities. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President of Human Resources at Misys Healthcare Systems, where she led all aspects of Human Resources for a business unit and led the Corporate and Executive Recruiting function. Ms. Rowell is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

"I am confident that the addition of George and Diane to the iPipeline leadership team will be a tremendous asset to our organization," said Deane Price, CEO of iPipeline. "Diane brings extensive industry experience, a successful track record, and a passion for people and culture that will help us as we continue to grow into the best organization we can be. George's deep expertise and proven ability to strategically manage a variety of complex legal matters will help us to be well positioned to achieve our business goals. Together, they join our team of Pipers in our mission to provide those in the financial services industry with the best-in-class digital solutions they need to grow their business and help more people secure their financial futures."

In addition to Mr. McDonnell and Ms. Rowell, Aaron Guidotti recently joined iPipeline as Vice President of Research & Development. As a seasoned veteran in the wealth technology sector, Mr. Guidotti works with various teams within R&D to ensure projects and releases meet the needs of customers and are smoothly deployed. He will also continue to implement and refine iPipeline's R&D, sales, and product management initiatives and processes that support all product lines and ensure the appropriate system resources.

"Aaron has an incredibly strong track record of developing innovative and impactful WealthTech solutions, and bringing them to market efficiently and reliably," said Chris Nichols, Chief Technology Officer of iPipeline. "We look forward to working with him as we further simplify life insurance and annuities for the agents and advisors within our digital ecosystem."

Mr. Guidotti, who reports to Mr. Nichols, previously served as Director of Wealth Technology Innovation at Equisoft. He led Equisoft's global growth strategy following the firm's acquisition of Grendel—which offers a leading customer relationship management built for the wealth management industry—where he served as CEO. Mr. Guidotti was also a Financial Advisor at Capital Investment Services, Inc. He received a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from the University of Scranton.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of those who are uninsured or under-insured to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all

application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 500® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

