Roquefort Therapeutics PLC - London-based biotechnology company, focused on developing medicines for hard-to-treat cancers - Announces the development of new small interfering ribonucleic acid sequences. Says sequences expand its portfolio of siRNA medicines, which it purchased through its acquisition of London-based cancer medications company Oncogeni Ltd in September. Adds it has completed a new patent filing to strengthen its siRNA patent pisition. Says the sequences are being developed alongside nano-particle delivery systems to target hard-to-treat, high mortality solid cancers. Results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Current stock price: 9.00 pence, up 11% on Monday
12-month change: up 7.4%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
