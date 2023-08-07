Roquefort Therapeutics plc is a biotechnology company. The Company is developing products through the pre-clinical phase with a focus on oncology segment . The Company operates through its subsidiaries Lyramid Pty Ltd (Lyramid) and Oncogeni Ltd. Lyramid is a pre-clinical biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class Midkine inhibiting ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutic drugs for the treatment of cancer, chronic inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders, as well as lung diseases such as COVID-19. Lyramid has identified the therapeutic potential of Midkine for a number of clinical indications of unmet needs. Lyramid also intends to develop its oligonucleotide, and potentially antibody, drugs through preclinical and early clinical development. Its Oncogeni Ltd is focused on developing patented cancer medicines.