Roquefort Therapeutics PLC - London-based biotechnology company, focused on developing medicines for hard-to-treat cancers - Says it has continued studies on its MK cells in validated models of natural killer (NK) cell activation and cytotoxicity, showing an anti-cancer effect in leukaemia with superior efficacy to NK cells alone. Confirms that MK cells activate NK cells.

Company is also currently engaged in confidential out-licencing discussions. Potential partners include a specialist private equity fund and "large" pharmaceutical companies. Negotiations include the Midkine antibodies and STAT-6 isRNA programmes, and relate to the Japan, Europe and US markets.

Chief Executive Officer Ajan Reginald says: "We have been making great progress across our pre-clinical drug development programs and are particularly excited with the recent results from our MK cell program which...has demonstrated both direct killing and natural killer cell activation in a commercially attractive field which has significant interest from large pharmaceutical companies."

Current stock price: 6.00 pence

12-month change: down 9.5%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.