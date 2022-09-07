Rorze : Completion of New Factory in Vietnam

We announce the completion of our new factory in Vietnam, which has been under construction since December 2021.

This is the eighth factory building for RORZE ROBOTECH CO.,LTD. in Vietnam.

We will continue to strive to meet the expectations of our customers around the world.

[Factory name]

RORZE ROBOTECH A10

[Address]

Land Plot No.A10, Nomura Haiphong Industrial Zone, Tan Tien commune, An Duong Dist., Hai Phong City, Vietnam

[Site area / Total floor area]

Site area: About 10,000㎡

Total floor area: About 30,000㎡ (5 floors above ground)