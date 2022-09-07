Log in
    6323   JP3982200002

RORZE CORPORATION

(6323)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:02 2022-09-08 am EDT
8460.00 JPY   +1.32%
Rorze : Completion of New Factory in Vietnam

09/07/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
We announce the completion of our new factory in Vietnam, which has been under construction since December 2021.
This is the eighth factory building for RORZE ROBOTECH CO.,LTD. in Vietnam.
We will continue to strive to meet the expectations of our customers around the world.

[Factory name]
RORZE ROBOTECH A10

[Address]
Land Plot No.A10, Nomura Haiphong Industrial Zone, Tan Tien commune, An Duong Dist., Hai Phong City, Vietnam

[Site area / Total floor area]
Site area: About 10,000㎡
Total floor area: About 30,000㎡ (5 floors above ground)


A10 Factory

[Inquiries regarding this matter]
RORZE CORPORATION Corporate Planning Office Administration Department TEL:+81(0)84-960-0205
Please send e-mail from the inquiry form in Website. https://www.rorze.com/contact_en/

Disclaimer

Rorze Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 03:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
