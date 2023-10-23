RORZE CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of motor control equipment, semiconductor-related equipment and flat panel display (FPD) -related equipment. The Company operates in two business segments. The Semiconductor and FPD-related equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of dust-free transport equipment in the semiconductor and LCD industries. The main products are EFEM, wafer transporter for atmosphere, wafer sorter, wafer stocker for N2 purge, wafer transporter for vacuum, wafer transport unit, large glass substrate transporter, glass cutting machine, stepping motor driver and controller. The Life Science segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of cell culture devices in the drug discovery industry and other fields. The main products are incubators (cell culture devices) and others.