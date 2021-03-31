Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ROS Agro PLC    AGRO

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/31 03:33:26 am
12.1 USD   +0.41%
03:14aROS AGRO  : announces issue of online Annual Report 2020
PU
03:02aROS AGRO  : Rusagro announces extension of sugar and sunflower bottled oil price freeze
PU
03/25ROS AGRO  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF, 14.6 mb)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROS AGRO : announces issue of online Annual Report 2020

03/31/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ROS AGRO PLC announces issue of online Annual Report 2020 31.03.21

Rusagro published online Annual Report 2020 in English. Striving to improve stakeholders' experience of studying Annual Report, the Company has decided to test new Annual Report format. Online Report provides screen and device adaptability (different monitor resolutions, pads & tabs, and mobile phones), easy navigation and search through the content, download center, feedback feature and social networks sharing.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROS AGRO PLC
03:14aROS AGRO  : announces issue of online Annual Report 2020
PU
03:02aROS AGRO  : Rusagro announces extension of sugar and sunflower bottled oil price..
PU
03/25ROS AGRO  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF, 14.6 mb)
PU
03/22ROS AGRO  : announces that the member of the Board of Directors has bought the C..
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF, 8.4 mb)
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : AGRО PLC has announced the Board of Director recommendations f..
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : announces financial results for 4Q and 12M 2020
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : Financial results for 4Q and 12M 2020 (PDF, 0.5 mb)
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : Rusagro comments headline of RBC article
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : Rusagro invites to participate in VTB Investors School
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 161 B 2 121 M 2 121 M
Net income 2021 15 213 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 61 847 M 816 M 816 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,88%
Capitalization 123 B 1 621 M 1 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 046,00 RUB
Last Close Price 914,13 RUB
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC8.56%1 621
NESTLÉ S.A.1.61%316 260
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.53%83 004
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-27.92%67 319
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.21%49 267
DANONE9.38%44 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ