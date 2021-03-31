ROS AGRO : announces issue of online Annual Report 2020

ROS AGRO PLC announces issue of online Annual Report 2020
31.03.21
Rusagro published online Annual Report 2020 in English. Striving to improve stakeholders' experience of studying Annual Report, the Company has decided to test new Annual Report format. Online Report provides screen and device adaptability (different monitor resolutions, pads & tabs, and mobile phones), easy navigation and search through the content, download center, feedback feature and social networks sharing.
