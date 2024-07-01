01.07.24

Anvar Anvarov was appointed CEO of the combined Oil & Fats business unit on 1 July. He will report directly to Timur Lipatov, CEO of Rusagro Group.

Anwar's key tasks in his new role:

• implementation of the strategy to strengthen leadership positions in the Oil and Fat industry and achieve the planned results;

• expansion of the Company's share in the domestic and foreign markets.

Anvar has more than 20 years of experience in managing large companies. Prior to joining Rusagro, he was Executive Director of the Centre territory of the Pyaterochka retail chain, which, under his leadership, outperformed key competitors in terms of business performance. He has also worked successfully in various management positions at Nestle, where he achieved high results.

He holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.