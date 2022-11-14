Advanced search
    US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
2022-03-03
0.3140 USD   -.--%
ROS Agro : Financial results 3Q and 9M 2022

11/14/2022
14 November 2022

ROS AGRO financial results for 9M 2022 and 3Q 2022

14 November 2022 - Today ROS AGRO PLC (the Company), the holding company of Rusagro Group (Rusagro), a leading Russian diversified food producer with vertically integrated operations, has announced the financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022.

9M 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sales amounted to RUB 182,027 million (US$ 2,535 million1), an increase of RUB 24,451 million (+16%) compared to 9M 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 amounted to RUB 35,371 million (US$ 493 million), an increase of RUB 4,649 million (+15%) compared to 9M 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin remained on the same level of 19% in 9M 2022 and 9M 2021;
  • Net profit for the period amounted to RUB 1,337 million (US$ 19 million), a decrease of RUB 34,085 million;
  • Net debt position3 as of 30 September 2022 amounted to RUB 104,501 million (US$ 1,820 million);
  • Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (LTM4) as of 30 September 2022 was 1.98.

Commenting on the results, Timur Lipatov, CEO of Rusagro, said:

"During the time of unstable economic environment Rusagro demonstrated its resilience. Its net revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 9M 2022 increased by 16% (+RUB 24,451 million) and 15% (+RUB 4,649 million) respectively with adjusted EBITDA margin remaining flat in time of increasing pressure from cost of sales growth. These results were driven by higher sales volumes of sugar, pork products, as well as sugar beet, corn, sunflower seeds and meal. Sales growth was possible due to the launch of vertically integrated pork production cluster in Primorsky Krai, start of the wheat export trading operations and positive market dynamics on the Russian sugar market. In comparison to 9M 2021 net profit decreased, as it was negatively influenced by forex losses and revaluation of biological assets on the back of dropping market prices and rising costs of sales.''

1

Key consolidated financial performance indicators

Nine months ended

Variance

Three months ended

Variance

in RUB million

30

30

30

30

September

September

Units

%

September

September

Units

%

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales

182,027

157,576

24,451

16

54,796

53,204

1,592

3

Gross profit

40,103

44,885

(4,782)

(11)

7,517

20,506

(12,989)

(63)

Gross margin, %

22%

28%

(6) pp

14%

39%

(25) pp

Adjusted EBITDA

35,371

30,722

4,649

15

5,211

8,603

(3,392)

(39)

Adjusted EBITDA

19%

19%

0 pp

10%

16%

(6) pp

margin, %

Net profit for the

1,337

35,422

(34,08

(96)

1,170

17,822

(16,652)

(93)

period 1

5)

Net profit margin %

0%

22%

(21) pp

2%

33%

(31) pp

Sales volume of Rusagro products in 9М and 3Q 2022

in

thousand

Nine months ended

Variance

Three months ended

Variance

tonnes

30

30

30

30

September

September

Units

%

September

September

Units

%

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sugar

636

541

95

18

199

179

19

11

Pork products

205

182

22

12

72

61

10

17

Agriculture

1,382

1,537

(155)

(10)

881

964

(83)

(9)

crops, incl.

Sugar beet

788

720

68

9

730

720

10

1

wheat

292

583

(291)

(50)

98

223

(125)

(56)

soybean

145

161

(17)

(10)

28

19

9

50

corn

135

58

77

134

25

-

25

0

sunflower seeds

21

8

13

169

1

0

0

0

barley

0

7

(6)

(95)

0

2

(2)

(92)

Oil

and

fat

1,199

1,257

(58)

(5)

407

423

(15)

(4)

products, incl.

meal

470

443

27

6

171

138

33

24

crude oil

284

319

(35)

(11)

84

121

(37)

(30)

industrial fats

213

239

(26)

(11)

72

83

(11)

(14)

dry whey mixes

13

11

2

14

4

4

0

7

consumer oil & fat

207

234

(27)

(11)

71

72

(1)

(1)

products

consumer dairy

11

10

1

10

4

4

0

6

products

2

1 Net profit for the period is affected by non-cash income/(loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce.

KEY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INDICATORS (NOT IFRS PRESENTATION*)

The key consolidated cash flow indicators presented according to management accounts methodology

Nine months ended

Variance

Three months ended

Variance

in RUB million

30

30

30

30

September

September

Units

%

September

September

Units

%

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash from

7,918

32,255

(24,337)

(75)

8,625

10,907

(2,282)

(21)

operating

activities, incl.

Operating cash flow

before working

32,427

30,312

2,115

7

3,656

7,570

(3,914)

(52)

capital changes

Working capital

(22,995)

3,467

(26,463)

-

5,256

4,225

1,031

24

changes

Net cash from

(6,752)

(37,078)

30,326

82

(2,790)

(19,667)

16,877

86

investing activities,

incl.

Purchases of

property plant and

(7,642)

(8,816)

1,174

13

(3,015)

(2,594)

(422)

(16)

equipment and

inventories intended

for construction

Acquisition of

-

(28,735)

28,735

-

-

(17,046)

17,046

-

SolPro assets

Net cash from

28,748

50,108

(21,359)

(43)

(10,392)

13,735

(24,127)

-

financing activities

Net effect of

exchange rate

(17,177)

(187)

(16,990)

(9,103)

1,819

(85)

1,903

-

changes on cash

and cash

equivalents

Net increase /

(decrease) in cash

12,738

45,098

(32,360)

(72)

(2,738)

4,890

(7,628)

-

and cash

equivalents

(*) See Appendix 3

The key investments in property, plant and equipment and inventories intended for construction during 9M 2022 were made in the Meat segment in the amount of RUB 2,802 million (9M 2021: RUB 4,916 million) mainly due to the purchases related to the construction project in the Russian Far East. Investments in the Agriculture segment in the amount of RUB 2,255 million (9M 2021 : RUB 1,885 million), Oil and Fat segment in the amount of RUB 1,934 million (9M 2021 : RUB 1,266 million excluding acquisition of SolPro assets), and Sugar segment in the amount of RUB 651 million (9M 2021 : RUB 749 million) mainly relate to purchases of machinery and equipment for production facilities renewal and maintenance.

3

Debt position and liquidity management

in RUB million

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

Variance

Units

%

Gross debt

246,256

172,724

73,532

43

Short-term borrowings

183,260

108,749

74,511

69

Long-term borrowings

62,996

63,975

(979)

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and

(141,755)

(99,315)

(42,440)

(43)

bonds

Short-term cash, deposits and bonds

(107,334)

(65,344)

(41,990)

(64)

Long-term cash, deposits and bonds

(34,421)

(33,971)

(450)

(1)

Net debt

104,501

73,409

31,092

42

Short-term borrowings, net

75,926

43,405

32,521

75

Long-term borrowings, net

28,575

30,004

(1,429)

(5)

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM4)

52,709

48,060

4,649

10

Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)

1.98

1.53

0.5 pp

Net finance income/ (expense)

Nine months ended

Variance

Three months ended

Variance

in RUB

30

30

30

30

million

September September

Units

%

September

September

Units

%

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net interest

(3,317)

(2,507)

(810)

(32)

(1,803)

(1,213)

(590)

(49)

Gross

(8,428)

(3,774)

(4,654)

(123)

(3,873)

(1,989)

(1,884)

(95)

interest

Reimbursem

ent of

5,111

1,267

3,844

303

2,070

776

1,294

167

interest

expense

Interest

4,348

3,723

625

17

2,040

1,903

136

7

Net gain/

(loss) from

-

(1)

1

-

-

(1)

1

-

bonds held

for trading

Other

financial

(19,682)

(163)

(19,519)

(11,945)

(11,797)

(143)

(11,654)

(8,139)

expenses, net

Net foreign

exchange

(19,551)

28

(19,579)

-

(11,723)

60

(11,783)

-

gain/ (loss)

Other

financial

income /

(131)

(192)

60

32

(74)

(203)

129

63

(expenses),

net

Total net

finance

(18,651)

1,051

(19,702)

-

(11,560)

546

(12,106)

-

income/

(expenses)

4

Net debt increased at 30 September 2022 compared at 31 December 2021 as a result of an increase in short-term borrowings.

In 9M 2022 Rusagro continued to enjoy benefits from the state agriculture subsidies programme. Rusagro continued to receive bank loans with decreased preferential interest rates under the programme of government support. Under this programme, the government provides subsidies to the banks to compensate the loss of income on borrowings with decreased interest rates, given by the banks to agricultural producers. In 9M 2022 IFRS accounts these borrowings are accounted according to its face value with no adjustments to prevailing market rates. The differences between nominal and market interest rate is recognized as either government grants in a statement of financial position for borrowings received with the purpose to finance investment projects or interest expenses in a statement of comprehensive income for general purpose borrowings.

Net finance income of 9M 2021 in the sum of RUB 1,813 million changed to net finance expense in the amount of RUB 17,379 million in 9M 2022 mainly as the result of negative dynamics in forex losses in 9M 2022.

________________________________

  1. The exchange rates used for translation of RUB amounts into USD represent average Central Bank official exchange rate for the respective reporting period for income, expenses and profits and the Central Bank official exchange rate as at the reporting date for balance figures.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating profit before taking into account (i) depreciation included in operating profit, (ii) net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce, (iii) non-recurring components of other operating income/ (expenses), net, (iv) share-based remuneration, (v) provision for impairment of loans issued (see Appendix 2 for the detailed calculation of Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS. It should not be considered as an alternative to profit for the period as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions of subsidiaries and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt.
  3. The Rusagro determines the net debt as short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, bank promissory notes and bonds held for trading.
  4. LTM - The abbreviation for the "Last twelve months".

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
