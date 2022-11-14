ROS Agro : Financial results 3Q and 9M 2022

14 November 2022 ROS AGRO financial results for 9M 2022 and 3Q 2022 14 November 2022 - Today ROS AGRO PLC (the Company), the holding company of Rusagro Group (Rusagro), a leading Russian diversified food producer with vertically integrated operations, has announced the financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022. 9M 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Sales amounted to RUB 182,027 million (US$ 2,535 million 1 ), an increase of RUB 24,451 million (+16%) compared to 9M 2021;

), an increase of RUB 24,451 million (+16%) compared to 9M 2021; Adjusted EBITDA 2 amounted to RUB 35,371 million (US$ 493 million), an increase of RUB 4,649 million (+15%) compared to 9M 2021;

amounted to RUB 35,371 million (US$ 493 million), an increase of RUB 4,649 million (+15%) compared to 9M 2021; Adjusted EBITDA margin remained on the same level of 19% in 9M 2022 and 9M 2021;

Net profit for the period amounted to RUB 1,337 million (US$ 19 million), a decrease of RUB 34,085 million;

Net debt position 3 as of 30 September 2022 amounted to RUB 104,501 million (US$ 1,820 million);

as of 30 September 2022 amounted to RUB 104,501 million (US$ 1,820 million); Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (LTM 4 ) as of 30 September 2022 was 1.98. Commenting on the results, Timur Lipatov, CEO of Rusagro, said: "During the time of unstable economic environment Rusagro demonstrated its resilience. Its net revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 9M 2022 increased by 16% (+RUB 24,451 million) and 15% (+RUB 4,649 million) respectively with adjusted EBITDA margin remaining flat in time of increasing pressure from cost of sales growth. These results were driven by higher sales volumes of sugar, pork products, as well as sugar beet, corn, sunflower seeds and meal. Sales growth was possible due to the launch of vertically integrated pork production cluster in Primorsky Krai, start of the wheat export trading operations and positive market dynamics on the Russian sugar market. In comparison to 9M 2021 net profit decreased, as it was negatively influenced by forex losses and revaluation of biological assets on the back of dropping market prices and rising costs of sales.'' 1

Key consolidated financial performance indicators Nine months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RUB million 30 30 30 30 September September Units % September September Units % 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales 182,027 157,576 24,451 16 54,796 53,204 1,592 3 Gross profit 40,103 44,885 (4,782) (11) 7,517 20,506 (12,989) (63) Gross margin, % 22% 28% (6) pp 14% 39% (25) pp Adjusted EBITDA 35,371 30,722 4,649 15 5,211 8,603 (3,392) (39) Adjusted EBITDA 19% 19% 0 pp 10% 16% (6) pp margin, % Net profit for the 1,337 35,422 (34,08 (96) 1,170 17,822 (16,652) (93) period 1 5) Net profit margin % 0% 22% (21) pp 2% 33% (31) pp Sales volume of Rusagro products in 9М and 3Q 2022 in thousand Nine months ended Variance Three months ended Variance tonnes 30 30 30 30 September September Units % September September Units % 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sugar 636 541 95 18 199 179 19 11 Pork products 205 182 22 12 72 61 10 17 Agriculture 1,382 1,537 (155) (10) 881 964 (83) (9) crops, incl. Sugar beet 788 720 68 9 730 720 10 1 wheat 292 583 (291) (50) 98 223 (125) (56) soybean 145 161 (17) (10) 28 19 9 50 corn 135 58 77 134 25 - 25 0 sunflower seeds 21 8 13 169 1 0 0 0 barley 0 7 (6) (95) 0 2 (2) (92) Oil and fat 1,199 1,257 (58) (5) 407 423 (15) (4) products, incl. meal 470 443 27 6 171 138 33 24 crude oil 284 319 (35) (11) 84 121 (37) (30) industrial fats 213 239 (26) (11) 72 83 (11) (14) dry whey mixes 13 11 2 14 4 4 0 7 consumer oil & fat 207 234 (27) (11) 71 72 (1) (1) products consumer dairy 11 10 1 10 4 4 0 6 products 2 1 Net profit for the period is affected by non-cash income/(loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce.

KEY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INDICATORS (NOT IFRS PRESENTATION*) The key consolidated cash flow indicators presented according to management accounts methodology Nine months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RUB million 30 30 30 30 September September Units % September September Units % 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash from 7,918 32,255 (24,337) (75) 8,625 10,907 (2,282) (21) operating activities, incl. Operating cash flow before working 32,427 30,312 2,115 7 3,656 7,570 (3,914) (52) capital changes Working capital (22,995) 3,467 (26,463) - 5,256 4,225 1,031 24 changes Net cash from (6,752) (37,078) 30,326 82 (2,790) (19,667) 16,877 86 investing activities, incl. Purchases of property plant and (7,642) (8,816) 1,174 13 (3,015) (2,594) (422) (16) equipment and inventories intended for construction Acquisition of - (28,735) 28,735 - - (17,046) 17,046 - SolPro assets Net cash from 28,748 50,108 (21,359) (43) (10,392) 13,735 (24,127) - financing activities Net effect of exchange rate (17,177) (187) (16,990) (9,103) 1,819 (85) 1,903 - changes on cash and cash equivalents Net increase / (decrease) in cash 12,738 45,098 (32,360) (72) (2,738) 4,890 (7,628) - and cash equivalents (*) See Appendix 3 The key investments in property, plant and equipment and inventories intended for construction during 9M 2022 were made in the Meat segment in the amount of RUB 2,802 million (9M 2021: RUB 4,916 million) mainly due to the purchases related to the construction project in the Russian Far East. Investments in the Agriculture segment in the amount of RUB 2,255 million (9M 2021 : RUB 1,885 million), Oil and Fat segment in the amount of RUB 1,934 million (9M 2021 : RUB 1,266 million excluding acquisition of SolPro assets), and Sugar segment in the amount of RUB 651 million (9M 2021 : RUB 749 million) mainly relate to purchases of machinery and equipment for production facilities renewal and maintenance. 3

Debt position and liquidity management in RUB million 30 September 2022 31 December 2021 Variance Units % Gross debt 246,256 172,724 73,532 43 Short-term borrowings 183,260 108,749 74,511 69 Long-term borrowings 62,996 63,975 (979) (2) Cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and (141,755) (99,315) (42,440) (43) bonds Short-term cash, deposits and bonds (107,334) (65,344) (41,990) (64) Long-term cash, deposits and bonds (34,421) (33,971) (450) (1) Net debt 104,501 73,409 31,092 42 Short-term borrowings, net 75,926 43,405 32,521 75 Long-term borrowings, net 28,575 30,004 (1,429) (5) Adjusted EBITDA (LTM4) 52,709 48,060 4,649 10 Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 1.98 1.53 0.5 pp Net finance income/ (expense) Nine months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RUB 30 30 30 30 million September September Units % September September Units % 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest (3,317) (2,507) (810) (32) (1,803) (1,213) (590) (49) Gross (8,428) (3,774) (4,654) (123) (3,873) (1,989) (1,884) (95) interest Reimbursem ent of 5,111 1,267 3,844 303 2,070 776 1,294 167 interest expense Interest 4,348 3,723 625 17 2,040 1,903 136 7 Net gain/ (loss) from - (1) 1 - - (1) 1 - bonds held for trading Other financial (19,682) (163) (19,519) (11,945) (11,797) (143) (11,654) (8,139) expenses, net Net foreign exchange (19,551) 28 (19,579) - (11,723) 60 (11,783) - gain/ (loss) Other financial income / (131) (192) 60 32 (74) (203) 129 63 (expenses), net Total net finance (18,651) 1,051 (19,702) - (11,560) 546 (12,106) - income/ (expenses) 4