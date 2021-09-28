Log in
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROS Agro : Founder of Russia's Rusagro to sell 13.4% stake via secondary offer

09/28/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A co-owner of Russia's Rusagro , Vadim Moshkovich plans to sell a 13.4% stake in the farming conglomerate via a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moshkovich founded Rusagro nearly two decades ago. His stake in the company will decline to 58.5% after the deal, Rusagro said, adding that it would start meeting investors for the sale on Wednesday.

Moshkovich, also chairman of Rusagro's board, plans to sell 18 million of the company's global depositary receipts (GDRs), but remains committed to the company in the long term, Rusagro said.

"Mr Moshkovich considers this is an appropriate moment for partial recycling of capital from his majority holding in the company to facilitate investments elsewhere across his existing businesses and in new opportunities," the company said.

J.P. Morgan, UBS and VTB Capital are global coordinators of the deal. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 2 895 M 2 895 M
Net income 2021 29 153 M 400 M 400 M
Net Debt 2021 76 139 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,80x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 151 B 2 085 M 2 076 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 124,15 RUB
Average target price 1 224,24 RUB
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC39.64%2 085
NESTLÉ S.A.6.94%331 395
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.71%83 128
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.38%61 503
DANONE10.27%45 147
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.29%45 070