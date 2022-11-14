ROS Agro : Investors Presentation for 3Q and 9M 2022 Results

NOVEMBER 14TH, 2022
ROS AGRO PLC
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
3Q 2022 AND 9M 2022
ROS AGRO PLC AT A GLANCE 2021
2
Diversified
Leading Market Positions
Sustainable Long-Term Growth
Strong Financial
Business
Results 2021
Sugar
№1
№2
Adj. EBITDA, RUB bn
Net Profit, RUB bn
223
2017-2021 adj. EBITDA CAGR
Sunflower oil and
Industrial fats and
+36%
+70%
RUB bn
Meat
consumer margarine
mayonnaise
+50%
Net Revenue
producer in Russia
48.1
№3
№4
41.4
48
32.0
Oil & Fat
16.2 12.8
20.0
24.3
Sugar producer
Pork producer
14.0
9.7
in Russia
5.6
adj. EBITDA
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
jj
22%
Contribution to United Nations
Agricultural land
Sustainable Development Goals
holder in Russia
margin
14
11
50
20
44
Russian
Sales
thousand
CAPEX
regions of
countries
Employees
Net profit
assets location
TABLE OF CONTENTS
3
1
Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 3Q and 9M 2022 vs 3Q and 9M 2021
2
Business Overview by division
11
Additional information
16
SECTION 1
SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS) 3Q AND 9M 2022 VS 3Q AND 9M 2021
3Q 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
5
+3%
54,8
RUB bn
Net Revenue
+11%
199
ths tn
Sugar Sales
-39%
5,2
adj. EBITDA
+17%
72
Pork products Sales
-6 p.p.
10%
adj. EBITDA margin
-4%
407
Oil&Fat and Dairy products Sales
-93%
1,2
1.98
RUB bn
Net Debt / Adj.
Net profit
EBITDA (LTM)
-9%
881
3,0
ths tn
Agriculture products
CAPEX
Sales
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Rusagro plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:01:03 UTC.