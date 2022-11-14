Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ROS Agro PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.3140 USD   -.--%
02:02aRos Agro : Financial results 3Q and 9M 2022
PU
11/11Ros Agro : Rusagro invites to participate in the conference call on 3Q and 9M 2022 financial results
PU
10/24Ros Agro : Rusagro announces trading update for 3Q and 9M 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROS Agro : Investors Presentation for 3Q and 9M 2022 Results

11/14/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOVEMBER 14TH, 2022

ROS AGRO PLC

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

3Q 2022 AND 9M 2022

ROS AGRO PLC AT A GLANCE 2021

2

Diversified

Leading Market Positions

Sustainable Long-Term Growth

Strong Financial

Business

Results 2021

Sugar

1

2

Adj. EBITDA, RUB bn

Net Profit, RUB bn

223

2017-2021 adj. EBITDA CAGR

Business

Sunflower oil and

Industrial fats and

+36%

+70%

RUB bn

Meat

consumer margarine

mayonnaise

+50%

Net Revenue

producer in Russia

producer in Russia

Business

48.1

3

4

41.4

48

32.0

Oil & Fat

16.2 12.8

20.0

24.3

Business

Sugar producer

Pork producer

14.0

9.7

RUB bn

in Russia

in Russia

5.6

adj. EBITDA

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Sugar

4

jj

22%

Business

Contribution to United Nations

Agricultural land

Sustainable Development Goals

adj. EBITDA

holder in Russia

margin

14

11

50

20

44

RUB bn

Russian

Sales

thousand

RUB bn

CAPEX

regions of

countries

Employees

Net profit

assets location

TABLE OF CONTENTS

3

1

Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 3Q and 9M 2022 vs 3Q and 9M 2021

3

2

Business Overview by division

11

3

Additional information

16

SECTION 1

SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS) 3Q AND 9M 2022 VS 3Q AND 9M 2021

3Q 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

5

+3%

54,8

RUB bn

Net Revenue

+11%

199

ths tn

Sugar Sales

-39%

5,2

RUB bn

adj. EBITDA

+17%

72

ths tn

Pork products Sales

-6 p.p.

10%

adj. EBITDA margin

-4%

407

ths tn

Oil&Fat and Dairy products Sales

-93%

1,2

1.98

RUB bn

Net Debt / Adj.

Net profit

EBITDA (LTM)

-9%

881

3,0

ths tn

RUB bn

Agriculture products

CAPEX

Sales

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROS AGRO PLC
02:02aRos Agro : Financial results 3Q and 9M 2022
PU
11/11Ros Agro : Rusagro invites to participate in the conference call on 3Q and 9M 2022 financi..
PU
10/24Ros Agro : Rusagro announces trading update for 3Q and 9M 2022
PU
08/31Ros Agro : Rusagro announces the start of sugar beet processing season
PU
08/08Transcript : Ros Agro PLC, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08Ros Agro : Financial results 2Q and 6M 2022 (PDF, 0.5 mb)
PU
08/08Ros Agro : Investors Presentation for 2Q and 6M 2022 Results
PU
08/08Ros Agro : Rusagro announces financial results for 2Q and 6M 2022
PU
08/08Ros Agro PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
08/08ROS AGRO PLC : 1st-half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 223 B 3 582 M 3 582 M
Net income 2021 41 478 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2021 112 B 1 798 M 1 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,70x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 42 699 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 030
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Vladimirovich Lipatov Chief Executive Officer
Boris Chernicher Chief Financial Officer
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Konstantinos Konstantinidis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC-97.94%686
CORTEVA, INC.36.99%46 278
QL RESOURCES16.41%2 798
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.39%1 742
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.1.56%1 341
GENTING PLANTATIONS-2.99%1 260