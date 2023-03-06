Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ROS Agro PLC
  News
  Summary
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
0.3140 USD   -.--%
03:30aRos Agro : Investors Presentation for 4Q and 12M 2022 Results
PU
03/03Ros Agro : Independent Consolidated Auditor Report of ROS AGRO PLC 2022
PU
02/17Ros Agro : Rusagro announces changes in Corporate calendar
PU
ROS Agro : Investors Presentation for 4Q and 12M 2022 Results

03/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
MARCH 6TH, 2022

ROS AGRO PLC

INVESTORS

PRESENTATION

4Q 2022 AND 12M 2022

ROS AGRO PLC AT A GLANCE 2022

2

Diversified

Leading Market Positions

Sustainable Long-Term Growth

Financial Results

Business

2022

Sugar

1

2

Business

Consumer

Industrial fats and

Meat

margarine producer

sunflower oil

in Russia

producer in Russia

Business

Oil & Fat

3

3

Business

Sugar producer

Pork producer

in Russia

in Russia

Sugar

4

Business

Agricultural land

holder in Russia

12 11 49 20

RUB bn

Russian

Sales

thousand

CAPEX

regions of

countries

Employees

assets location

Adj. EBITDA, RUB bn

Net Profit, RUB bn

240

2017-2022 adj. EBITDA CAGR

+26%

48.1

45.0

RUB bn Net

41.4

32.0

Revenue

20.0

24.3

45

14.0

16.2 12.8

9.7

6.8

5.6

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

RUB bn

adj. EBITDA

Contribution to UnitedjjNations

19%

Sustainable Development Goals

adj. EBITDA

margin

6.8

RUB bn

Net profit

TABLE OF CONTENTS

3

1

Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 4Q and 12M 2022 vs 4Q and 12M 2021

4

2

Business Overview by division (IFRS)

13

3

Additional information

22

SECTION 1

SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS)

4Q AND 12M 2022 VS 4Q AND 12M 2021

4Q 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

5

-11%

-44%

58.2

9.6

RUB bn

RUB bn

Net Revenue

adj. EBITDA

-10 pp

17%

adj. EBITDA margin

-9%

5.4

2.22

RUB bn

Net Debt / Adj.

Net profit

EBITDA (LTM)

-5%

+15%

217

77

ths tn

ths tn

Sugar Sales

Pork products Sales

-1%

400

ths tn

Oil&Fat and Dairy products Sales

-8%

3,019

ths tn

Agriculture products Sales

4.3

RUB bn

CAPEX

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 223 B 3 167 M 3 167 M
Net income 2021 41 478 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2021 112 B 1 590 M 1 590 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,70x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 24 762 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 030
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timur Vladimirovich Lipatov Chief Executive Officer
Boris Chernicher Chief Financial Officer
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Konstantinos Konstantinidis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC-97.94%352
CORTEVA, INC.8.37%45 407
QL RESOURCES7.26%3 221
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.4.14%1 941
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.22.53%1 535
GENTING PLANTATIONS-4.53%1 228