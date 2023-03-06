|
ROS Agro : Investors Presentation for 4Q and 12M 2022 Results
MARCH 6TH, 2022
ROS AGRO PLC
INVESTORS
PRESENTATION
4Q 2022 AND 12M 2022
|
ROS AGRO PLC AT A GLANCE 2022
|
2
|
|
Diversified
|
Leading Market Positions
|
Sustainable Long-Term Growth
|
Financial Results
|
Business
|
2022
|
Sugar
|
№1
|
№2
|
Business
|
|
|
|
Consumer
|
Industrial fats and
|
Meat
|
margarine producer
|
sunflower oil
|
in Russia
|
producer in Russia
|
Business
|
|
|
Oil & Fat
|
№3
|
№3
|
Business
|
Sugar producer
|
Pork producer
|
in Russia
|
in Russia
|
|
Sugar
|
№4
|
|
Business
|
|
|
Agricultural land
|
|
|
holder in Russia
|
|
|
|
12 11 49 20
|
RUB bn
|
Russian
|
Sales
|
thousand
|
CAPEX
|
regions of
|
countries
|
Employees
|
assets location
|
|
|
|
|
Adj. EBITDA, RUB bn
|
Net Profit, RUB bn
|
|
240
|
2017-2022 adj. EBITDA CAGR
|
|
|
|
|
+26%
|
48.1
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
RUB bn Net
|
|
|
|
|
41.4
|
|
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
24.3
|
|
|
45
|
14.0
|
16.2 12.8
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
6.8
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
RUB bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adj. EBITDA
|
Contribution to UnitedjjNations
|
|
19%
|
Sustainable Development Goals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adj. EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RUB bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
1
|
Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 4Q and 12M 2022 vs 4Q and 12M 2021
|
4
|
2
|
Business Overview by division (IFRS)
|
13
|
3
|
Additional information
|
22
SECTION 1
SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS)
4Q AND 12M 2022 VS 4Q AND 12M 2021
|
-11%
|
|
-44%
|
58.2
|
|
9.6
|
RUB bn
|
|
RUB bn
|
Net Revenue
|
|
adj. EBITDA
|
|
|
-10 pp
17%
adj. EBITDA margin
|
|
-9%
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
2.22
|
|
RUB bn
|
|
|
Net Debt / Adj.
|
|
Net profit
|
|
|
EBITDA (LTM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ths tn
|
ths tn
|
Sugar Sales
|
Pork products Sales
|
-1%
400
ths tn
Oil&Fat and Dairy products Sales
-8%
3,019
ths tn
Agriculture products Sales
Disclaimer
Rusagro plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:29:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
223 B
3 167 M
3 167 M
|Net income 2021
|
41 478 M
589 M
589 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
112 B
1 590 M
1 590 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|3,70x
|Yield 2021
|5,70%
|
|Capitalization
|
24 762 M
352 M
352 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,26x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,19x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 030
|Free-Float
|91,1%
|
|
