MAY 13TH, 2024
ROS AGRO PLC
INVESTORS PRESENTATION
1Q 2024
ROS AGRO PLC AT A GLANCE 2023
2
Diversified Business and Vertical Integration
Agriculture
Sugar
Business
Business
Sugar beet
•
Cultivation and sowing
•
Beet sugar production
campaign
Fertilizers •
Extract sugar production
•
Cultural treatment and top
•
Production of cereals
dressing
•
Marketing and sales
- Harvesting and storage
• Sales of products
Grain crops
Oil crops
Leading Market Positions
№1
№1
Consumer margarine
Sunflower oil producer
and mayonnaise
in Russia
producer in Russia
№2
№
2
Industrial fats producer
Sugar producer
in Russia
in Russia
№4
№
3
Financial Results 2023
277
RUB bn
Net Revenue
56.6
RUB bn
Adj. EBITDA
Oil & Fat
Business
- Production of industrial fats and whey powder
- Oil extraction
- Production of consumer oil&fats and dairy products
- Marketing and sales
Fertilizers
Meal
Meat
Business
- Compound feed production
- Livestock breeding
- Slaughtering and deboning
- Slaughterhouse refuse recycling
- Marketing and sales
Agricultural land
Pork producer in
holder in Russia
Russia
18.4
15
24
23
RUB bn
Russian
Sales
thousand
regions of
countries
CAPEX
assets
Employees
location
20%
Adj. EBITDA margin
48.7
RUB bn
Net profit
TABLE OF CONTENTS
3
1
Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 1Q 2024 vs 1Q 2023
4
2
Business Overview by division (IFRS)
8
3
Overview of Debt profile and Cash Flows
15
4
Additional information
18
SECTION 1
SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS)
1Q 2024 VS 1Q 2023
KEY EVENTS 1Q 2024
5
Set up of a project to introduce digital platform in Oil & Fats business
Rusagro-Tekh and Zhirovoy Kombinat initiated customization and implementation of digital platform (MES-systems) of IndaSoft company. Due to digital transition, enterprise management process will be optimized, the risks of failures and production stoppages will be minimized. The pilot sites for the project will be Rusagro-Balakovo elevator and oil extraction plant, as well as Rusagro-Saratov fat plant. All sites are included in Oil & Fats business of the Group, which produces consumer products of popular brands. The launch of the project is planned in 2026.
Permission for pork exports to China
Tambovsky Bekon, which is a part of Rusagro's meat business segment, became one of three Russian facilities that received a permission to supply pork and completed registration in Chinese program of food products exporters CIFER.
A delegation from China's General Administration of Customs visited the meat processing enterprise in Borshchevka, Tambov Region, in December 2023. The delegation participants reviewed the measures to ensure the effectiveness of state control over product quality and assessed the readiness of Rusagro Group Meat business to supply goods
to China.
Launch of pulp export supplies to China
Since the beginning of 2024, 76 containers of granulated beet pulp with a total weight of 1.9 thousand tonnes have been exported from the Otradinsky sugar plant to China. In 2023, the asset successfully passed certification for compliance with the phytosanitary requirements of beet pulp for further export to China.
HIGHLIGHTS 1Q 2024 VS 1Q 2023
6
+44%
+2%
-4 pp
-68%
-6%*
68.3
7.3
11%
1.7
62.8
RUB bn
RUB bn
adj. EBITDA
RUB bn
RUB bn
Net Revenue
adj. EBITDA
margin
Net profit
Net Debt
+26%
-19%
+38%
-67%
187
58
459
204**
237
ths tn
ths tn
ths tn
ths tn
ths tn
Sugar Sales
Pork products Sales
Oil&Fat and Dairy
NMGK: Oil&Fat products
Agriculture products
products Sales
Sales
Sales
-0.07*
1.11
Net Debt / Adj.
EBITDA (LTM)
+200%
6.3
RUB bn
CAPEX
- Net Debt and Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA (LTM) are compared to 31 December 2023.
- Consolidated since 3Q 2023.
NET REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA: 1Q 2024 vs 1Q 2023
Net Revenue increased by RUB 20,913 million (+44%):
- Revenue of Sugar segment increased by RUB 3,018 million (+32%) both due to higher sales volume of sugar and the increase in selling price following market prices;
- Revenue of Meat segment decreased by RUB 119 million (-1%) due to the higher sales prices for both cut products and livestock compensated by decrease in sales volumes;
- Agriculture sales decreased by RUB 1,590 million (-27%) due decrease of sales volumes of all crops except wheat because of the differences in carryover balances at the beginning of reporting quarters;
- Oil & Fats sales increased by RUB 6,499 million (+28%) both due to the increase in sales volumes of bulk oil and meal following the start of production in Balakovo oil extraction plant (after its modernization) and the increase in sales of industrial fats and mayonnaise;
7
Net revenue (IFRS) 1Q 2024vs 1Q 2023
RUB million
+44%
(RUB + 20,913 million)
14,520
68,309
(1,415)
6,499
3,018
47,395
(119)
(1,590)
Revenue Sugar
Meat Agriculture Oil & Fats NMGK Eliminations
Revenue
1Q 2023
& other
1Q 2024
- Consolidation of NMGK contributed RUB 14,520 million to net revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 15% in 1Q 2023 to 11% in 1Q 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by RUB 163 million or 2%. Consolidation of NMGK contributed RUB 2,694 million to Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted EBITDA 1Q 2024 vs 1Q 2023
RUB million
15%
11%
+2%
(RUB +163 million)
7,139
706
1,617
7,303
2,694
(1,226)
(1,675)
(1,952)
Adj.
Sugar
Meat
Agriculture Oil & Fats
NMGK
Eliminations
Adj.
EBITDA
& other
EBITDA
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Adj. EBITDA margin, %
SECTION 2
BUSINESS OVERVIEW BY DIVISION (IFRS)
1Q 2024 VS 1Q 2023
SUGAR
KEY INDICATORS 1Q 2024 VS 1Q 2023 (IFRS)
9
Adj. EBITDA 1Q 2023
Sales - Price factor
Sales - Volume factor
Cost of sales*
SG&A*
Other operating income/(expenses), net**
Adj. EBITDA 1Q 2024
2,010
Sales (RUB +3,018 million, +32%):
- Growth of sales prices following the increase of market prices;
895
•
Increase in sales volume following the increase in sugar beet processing volume in
2,123
2023/2024 season compared to 2023/2022 season.
Adjusted EBITDA (RUB -1,226 million, -61%, margin -15 pp):
(4,082)
•
Growth of sugar beet purchase prices within cost of sales exceeded the effect of the
increase in sugar sales prices and volumes;
(119)
• Increased equipment maintenance and staff costs.
(44)
784
Adj. EBITDA and
Sales,
Production and sales volumes,
Adj. EBITDA margin
RUB million
ths tonnes
21%
+3,018
(+32%)
+39
12,429
(+26%)
6%
9,411
+60
(+88%)
-1,226
187
148
(-61%)
129
2,010
784
69
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Adj. EBITDA, RUB million
Adj. EBITDA margin,%
Production volume
Sales volume
- Cost of sales, Distribution and selling expenses, General and administrative expenses are presented excluding depreciation and amortization. (**) Other operating income/(expenses), net are presented excluding other adjustments to EBITDA (non-recurring items).
MEAT
KEY INDICATORS 1Q 2024 VS 1Q 2023 (IFRS)
10
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
Adj. EBITDA 1Q 2023
447
Sales - Price factor
Sales - Volume factor
(1,741)
Cost of sales*
1,021
SG&A*
(104)
Other operating
(91)
income/(expenses), net**
Adj. EBITDA 1Q 2024
1,153
Sales,
Adj. EBITDA and
Adj. EBITDA margin
RUB million
10,725
+706
(+158%) 11%
4%
447
1,153
1,622
-119
(-1%)
Sales (RUB -119 million, -1%):
- Increase in average sales prices for meat products and livestock;
- Decrease in production volume following pigs' diseases in FY 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (RUB +706 million, +158%, margin +7 pp):
- Growth in average sales prices;
- Growth in sales prices was partially compensated by decrease of sales volumes.
Production and sales volumes, ths tonnes
10,607
-14
(-19%)
-15
(-17%)
89
73
72
58
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Adj. EBITDA, RUB million
Adj. EBITDA margin,%
Livestock pigs production volume
Sales volume
- Cost of sales, Distribution and selling expenses, General and administrative expenses are presented excluding depreciation and amortization. (**) Other operating income/(expenses), net are presented excluding other adjustments to EBITDA (non-recurring items).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rusagro plc published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 07:53:02 UTC.