Set up of a project to introduce digital platform in Oil & Fats business

Rusagro-Tekh and Zhirovoy Kombinat initiated customization and implementation of digital platform (MES-systems) of IndaSoft company. Due to digital transition, enterprise management process will be optimized, the risks of failures and production stoppages will be minimized. The pilot sites for the project will be Rusagro-Balakovo elevator and oil extraction plant, as well as Rusagro-Saratov fat plant. All sites are included in Oil & Fats business of the Group, which produces consumer products of popular brands. The launch of the project is planned in 2026.

Permission for pork exports to China

Tambovsky Bekon, which is a part of Rusagro's meat business segment, became one of three Russian facilities that received a permission to supply pork and completed registration in Chinese program of food products exporters CIFER.

A delegation from China's General Administration of Customs visited the meat processing enterprise in Borshchevka, Tambov Region, in December 2023. The delegation participants reviewed the measures to ensure the effectiveness of state control over product quality and assessed the readiness of Rusagro Group Meat business to supply goods

to China.

Launch of pulp export supplies to China

Since the beginning of 2024, 76 containers of granulated beet pulp with a total weight of 1.9 thousand tonnes have been exported from the Otradinsky sugar plant to China. In 2023, the asset successfully passed certification for compliance with the phytosanitary requirements of beet pulp for further export to China.