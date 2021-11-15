ROS Agro : Presentation for 3Q and 9M 2021

Comments

Net Revenue increased by RUB 48,814 million (+45%):

Revenue of Sugar segment increased by RUB 3,034 million (+14%) which was partially offset by the decrease in sales volume;

Revenue of Meat segment growth by RUB 5,611 million (+25%) is mainly attributed to due to positive market dynamics;

Agriculture sales increased by RUB 3,959 million (+27%), higher volume of wheat sales(+118% increase) was partially compensated by a drop in sales volume of all crops other than wheat;