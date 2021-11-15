Log in
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROS Agro : Presentation for 3Q and 9M 2021

11/15/2021 | 03:40am EST
NOVEMBER 15TH, 2021

ROS AGRO PLC

INVESTORS

PRESENTATION

3Q AND 9M 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

2

1

Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 3Q and 9M 2021 vs 3Q and 9M 2020

3

2

Business Overview by division (IFRS)

9

3

Additional information

18

SECTION 1

SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS) 3Q AND 9M 2021 VS 3Q AND 9M 2020

NET REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA: 3Q 2021 VS 3Q 2020

4

Netrevenue (IFRS)3Q 2021 vs 3Q 2020

Comments

Net Revenue increased by RUB 16,603 million (+45%):

  • Revenue of Sugar segment growth by RUB 917 million (+13 %) was partially offset by the decrease in sales volume;
  • Revenue of Meat segment increased by RUB 1,509 million (+17%) due to positive market dynamics;
  • Agriculture sales remained relatively stable with slight increase by RUB 74 million (+1%);
  • Oil & Fats sales increased by RUB 14,568 million (+82%)* supported by the increase in sales volumes of crude oil.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 23% in 3Q 2020 to 16% in 3Q 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by RUB 310 million or 4%.

  1. In 3Q 2021 results ofDairy Products segment are included in Oil and Fat segment due to consolidation of these two businesses. For comparison purpose sales of the previous years were corrected accordingly.

60,000

+45%

(RUB + 16,603 million)

55,000

14,568

53,204

(465)

million

50,000

45,000

RUB

1,509

74

40,000

917

36,601

35,000

30,000

Revenue

Sugar

Meat

Agriculture

Oil&Fats*

Eliminations

Revenue

3Q 2020

& other

3Q 2021

18,000

Adjusted EBITDA 3Q 2021 vs 3Q 2020

23%

25%

16,000

14,000

20%

EBITDA margin

16%

RUB million

12,000

+4%

15%

10,000

(RUB +310 million)

727

447

8,603

10%

8,293

138

8,000

(355)

(647)

5%

6,000

4,000

0%

EBITDA

Sugar

Meat

Agriculture

Oil&Fats*

Eliminations

EBITDA

3Q 2020

& other

3Q 2021

NET REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA: 9M 2021 VS 9M 2020

5

Net revenue (IFRS) 9M 2021 vs 9M 2020

Comments

Net Revenue increased by RUB 48,814 million (+45%):

  • Revenue of Sugar segment increased by RUB 3,034 million (+14%) which was partially offset by the decrease in sales volume;
  • Revenue of Meat segment growth by RUB 5,611 million (+25%) is mainly attributed to due to positive market dynamics;
  • Agriculture sales increased by RUB 3,959 million (+27%), higher volume of wheat sales(+118% increase) was partially compensated by a drop in sales volume of all crops other than wheat;
  • Oil & Fats sales increased by RUB 39,405 million (+72%)* supported by the increase in sales volumes of industrial fats and bulk oil.

Adjusted EBITDA margin remained 19% in 9M 2020 and in 9M 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by RUB 10,527 million or 52%.

  1. In 9M 2021 results ofDairy Products segment are included in Oil and Fat segment due to consolidation of these two businesses. For comparison purpose sales of the previous years were corrected accordingly.

180,000

+45%

(RUB + 48,814 million)

160,000

39,405

157,576

(3,195)

million

140,000

3,959

RUB

120,000

5,611

3,034

108,762

100,000

80,000

Revenue

Sugar

Meat

Agriculture

Oil&Fats*

Eliminations

Revenue

9M 2020

& other

9M 2021

40,000

19%

Adjusted EBITDA 9M 2021 vs 9M 2020

19%

20%

35,000

+52%

(RUB +10,527 million)

15%

2,448

30,722

EBITDA margin

RUB million

30,000

2,700

4,456

10%

25,000

20,195

823

100

5%

20,000

15,000

0%

EBITDA

Sugar

Meat

Agriculture

Oil&Fats*

Eliminations

EBITDA

9M 2020

& other

9M 2021

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
