ROS Agro : Presentation for 3Q and 9M 2021

Summary Key Indicators (IFRS) 3Q and 9M 2021 vs 3Q and 9M 2020
Business Overview by division (IFRS)
SUMMARY KEY INDICATORS (IFRS) 3Q AND 9M 2021 VS 3Q AND 9M 2020
NET REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA: 3Q 2021 VS 3Q 2020
Netrevenue (IFRS)3Q 2021 vs 3Q 2020
Comments
Net Revenue increased by RUB 16,603 million (+45%):
Revenue of Sugar segment growth by RUB 917 million (+13 %) was partially offset by the decrease in sales volume;
Revenue of Meat segment increased by RUB 1,509 million (+17%) due to positive market dynamics;
Agriculture sales remained relatively stable with slight increase by RUB 74 million (+1%);
Oil & Fats sales increased by RUB 14,568 million (+82%)* supported by the increase in sales volumes of crude oil.
Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 23% in 3Q 2020 to 16% in 3Q 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by RUB 310 million or 4%.
In 3Q 2021 resultsofDairy Products segment are included in Oil and Fat segment due to consolidation of these two businesses. For comparison purpose sales of the previous years were corrected accordingly.
NET REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA: 9M 2021 VS 9M 2020
5
Net revenue (IFRS) 9M 2021 vs 9M 2020
Comments
Net Revenue increased by RUB 48,814 million (+45%):
Revenue of Sugar segment increased by RUB 3,034 million (+14%) which was partially offset by the decrease in sales volume;
Revenue of Meat segment growth by RUB 5,611 million (+25%) is mainly attributed to due to positive market dynamics;
Agriculture sales increased by RUB 3,959 million (+27%), higher volume of wheat sales(+118% increase) was partially compensated by a drop in sales volume of all crops other than wheat;
Oil & Fats sales increased by RUB 39,405 million (+72%)* supported by the increase in sales volumes of industrial fats and bulk oil.
Adjusted EBITDA margin remained 19% in 9M 2020 and in 9M 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by RUB 10,527 million or 52%.
In 9M 2021 resultsofDairy Products segment are included in Oil and Fat segment due to consolidation of these two businesses. For comparison purpose sales of the previous years were corrected accordingly.