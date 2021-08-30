Log in
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
ROS Agro : Rusagro and Skolkovo Fund has launched competition of aggrotech projects Rusagro Tech Challenge

08/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Rusagro and Skolkovo Fund has launched competition of aggrotech projects Rusagro Tech Challenge 30.08.21

On 30 August 2021 Rusagro and Skolkovo Fund has launched first competition of agrotech projects in crop, meat, oil & fats and sugar business. Applications can be submitted to Rusagro Tech Challenge before the end of 20 October. Competition finale will be held on 1 December 2021 in Technopark Skolkovo. We invite startups, scientific institutions and scientists teams to apply. Winners will launch pilots with Rusagro of up to 100 million roubles and visit Company's production sites.

Full press release is available here (RUS)

Link to Rusagro Tech Challenge website

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 2 865 M 2 865 M
Net income 2021 29 153 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2021 75 496 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 153 B 2 080 M 2 075 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 135,44 RUB
Average target price 1 227,34 RUB
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC39.28%2 080
NESTLÉ S.A.11.61%350 571
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.85%86 511
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.14%57 041
DANONE15.63%47 700
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 507