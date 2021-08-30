ROS Agro : Rusagro and Skolkovo Fund has launched competition of aggrotech projects Rusagro Tech Challenge

30.08.21

On 30 August 2021 Rusagro and Skolkovo Fund has launched first competition of agrotech projects in crop, meat, oil & fats and sugar business. Applications can be submitted to Rusagro Tech Challenge before the end of 20 October. Competition finale will be held on 1 December 2021 in Technopark Skolkovo. We invite startups, scientific institutions and scientists teams to apply. Winners will launch pilots with Rusagro of up to 100 million roubles and visit Company's production sites.

