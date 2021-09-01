ROS Agro : Rusagro announces 60 years anniversary of Chernyanskiy Sugar Plant

31.08.21

On 28 August Chernyanskiy Sugar Plant celebrated 60 years anniversary. Rusagro has been operating it since 2009 and today it's a modern plant with advanced technologies. In December 2019 Rusagro has launched here the largest in Russia molasses desugarization facility. This technology allowed Chernyanskiy Sugar Plant to double its sugar production, which increased from 70 thousand to 130 thousand tonnes.

The Plant produces sugar of top quality called Extra, which corresponds to European standards - this sugar can be supplied to such companies as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Extra quality sugar is produced by very limited number of plants - there are only three production sites in Russia, including two facilities owned by Rusagro. In addition to sugar, desugarization technology allows to produce c. 20 thousand tonnes of betaine and c. 37 thousand tonnes of desugarized molasses (rafinate) a year. Sugar is sold in Russia and foreign countries, betaine is exported to the USA and Austria for beauty products and pharmaceutical companies, while desugarized molasses is exported to the Netherlands and sold to the biogas station Luchi in Belgorod Region.

Since September 2020 the Plant has been directed by Svetlana Deorditsa, who started her career as an engineer-technologist and has now 20 years of experience in sugar industry. Thanks to highly automated operations the Plant now employees 355 people.