ROS Agro : Rusagro announces details of conference call for 2Q and 6M financial results 2022

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Rusagro announces details of conference call for 2Q and 6M financial results 2022 03.08.22

On Monday 8 August at 4:00 PM Moscow time (2:00 PM London time) Rusagro is hosting web-conference to present 2Q and 6M 2022 financial results. Participation will be available in both Russian and English - the presentation will be held in Russian with simultaneous translation.

The call will be hosted by:

  • Alexander Tarasov, CFO of Rusagro
  • Evgeniy Dedkov, head of financial controlling, investments and reporting of Rusagro
  • Svetlana Shakaryan (Kuznetsova), IR & ESG Director of Rusagro

Please note, that we will use Zoom to hold the conference call. To ensure that the call is seamless, please make sure you have the latest version of the Zoom client installed on your computer, tablet or mobile device you intend to use to join the conference. Kindly note, that phone connections and call record will not be available.

When join the event, please choose one of two available language channels (Russian or English). If you would like to ask questions, please make sure you use your full name and company name, so that the meeting host could easily identify you. You may send your questions in advance to ir@rusagrougroup.ru, send them via the Zoom Q&A tool during the event or ask them orally at the end of the presentation.

Connect to Zoom Conference:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89970356497?pwd=WVBjdG5oSVQyTU8zYjJaUGlZeW1CUT09

Password: 701541

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
