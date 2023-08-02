02.08.23

On Monday 7 August at 4:00 PM Moscow time (1:00 PM London time) Rusagro is hosting web-conference to present

2Q 2023 financial results. Participation will be available in both Russian and English - the presentation will be held in Russian with simultaneous translation.

The call will be hosted by:

Alexander Tarasov, CFO of Rusagro

Evgeniy Dedkov, Head of financial controlling, investments and reporting of Rusagro

Alexey Kulchitskiy IR, M&A, ESG Director of Rusagro

Please note, that we will use Zoom to hold the conference call. To ensure that the call is seamless, please make sure you have the latest version of the Zoom client installed on your computer, tablet or mobile device you intend to use to join the conference. Kindly note, that phone connections and call record will not be available.

When join the event, please choose one of two available language channels (Russian or English). You may send your questions in advance to ir@rusagrougroup.ru or ask them orally at the end of the presentation.

Registration is required to join the call:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nQXkjv0QSNSvWy42GOjg7w#/registration

Please, provide full and accurate details to pass moderation and receive conference call details. Registration will be closed at 3:00 PM Moscow time (12:00 AM London time).