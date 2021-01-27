ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the appointment of ESG Director

27.01.21

Rusagro Group announces the appointment of Svetlana Kuznetsova as IR and ESG Director. From 2016, Svetlana acted as Head of Investments and was responsible for investor relations and mergers and acquisition deals. Starting 1 February 2021, M&A function will be transferred to Finance Department, while Svetlana will continue to head IR and will lead the project of ESG strategy development. This project is aimed at supporting sustainable growth, creating higher value for stakeholders and increasing transparency of non-financial reporting.