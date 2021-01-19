Log in
ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the appointment of new CFO of Rusagro Group

01/19/2021 | 04:30am EST
On 11 January 2021 Rusagro appointed Boris Chernicher as new Chief Financial Officer of Rusagro Group. Boris joined Rusagro in 2019 as the Head of Financial Controlling, Investments and Reporting. Also, during last 6 months Boris served as acting CFO of Rusagro Oil and Fat business.

Before joining Rusagro during 10 years Boris had made a career in preparing and controlling financial reporting. He started his career in KPMG, after that leading IFRS reporting, budgeting and control at Home Credit Bank and Beeline. In 2008 graduated from Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics, and Informatics with a specialization of Economist-Mathematician. Boris is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) since 2015.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:29:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
