ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the certification of organic sugar production at Znamensky sugar plant

06.10.21

National union of producers and consumers of organic products Organic Product and organic production certification agency OOO Organic Expert issued the certificate to Znamensky sugar plant, which confirms that the quality of sugar under brand Chaikoffsky corresponds to the state organic standard GOST 33980. Znamensky sugar plant became the first and currently the only sugar plant in Russia which obtained certification to produce organic sugar. Soon the plant will start sales of organic cane sugar under brand Chaikoffsky.