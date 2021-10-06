Log in
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the certification of organic sugar production at Znamensky sugar plant

10/06/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Rusagro announces the certification of organic sugar production at Znamensky sugar plant 06.10.21

National union of producers and consumers of organic products Organic Product and organic production certification agency OOO Organic Expert issued the certificate to Znamensky sugar plant, which confirms that the quality of sugar under brand Chaikoffsky corresponds to the state organic standard GOST 33980. Znamensky sugar plant became the first and currently the only sugar plant in Russia which obtained certification to produce organic sugar. Soon the plant will start sales of organic cane sugar under brand Chaikoffsky.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 2 843 M 2 843 M
Net income 2021 26 273 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2021 80 712 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,84x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 152 B 2 107 M 2 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 132,03 RUB
Average target price 1 209,94 RUB
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC41.08%2 107
NESTLÉ S.A.7.58%332 935
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.62%82 234
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-35.91%58 389
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.95%45 351
DANONE7.44%43 642