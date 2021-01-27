Log in
ROS AGRO PLC

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the increase in wheat export duty from March 1

01/27/2021
Rusagro announces the increase in wheat export duty from March 1 27.01.21

Premier Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a proposal to change export duty on grains. From 1 March, 2021 wheat export duty within the quota will be increased from 25 to 50 euro per tonne. Starting 15 March, 2021 export duty on corn and barley will be introduced at the level of 25 and 10 euro per tonne respectively. The decision covers products delivered from Russia outside the Customs Union.

Rusagro's grains stocks for sale are amounted to 200 thousand tonnes.

Rusagro plc published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:13:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
