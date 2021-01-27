ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the increase in wheat export duty from March 1

27.01.21

Premier Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a proposal to change export duty on grains. From 1 March, 2021 wheat export duty within the quota will be increased from 25 to 50 euro per tonne. Starting 15 March, 2021 export duty on corn and barley will be introduced at the level of 25 and 10 euro per tonne respectively. The decision covers products delivered from Russia outside the Customs Union.

Rusagro's grains stocks for sale are amounted to 200 thousand tonnes.