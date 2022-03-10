Log in
ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the resignation of Vadim Moshkovich and Richard Smyth from the Company's management bodies

03/10/2022 | 05:33am EST
Rusagro announces the resignation of Vadim Moshkovich and Richard Smyth from the Company's management bodies 10.03.22

ROS AGRO PLC (Rusagro or Company, LSE and MOEX: AGRO) announces that Vadim Moshkovich and Richard Andrew Smyth have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also informs about termination of powers of Vadim Moshkovich as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Management Committee and other management bodies of companies of Rusagro Group since 10 March 2022.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
