ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the resignation of Vadim Moshkovich and Richard Smyth from the Company's management bodies

10.03.22

ROS AGRO PLC (Rusagro or Company, LSE and MOEX: AGRO) announces that Vadim Moshkovich and Richard Andrew Smyth have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also informs about termination of powers of Vadim Moshkovich as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Management Committee and other management bodies of companies of Rusagro Group since 10 March 2022.