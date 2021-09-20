ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start of oil crops processing season 2021/2022

Rusagro announces the start of oil crops processing season 2021/2022
Rusagro announces the start of oil crops processing season, which will last up to September, 2022. The Company has launched sunflower seeds processing plants. Their capacity remained at the level of 4,610 tonnes per day, which allows to produce c. 660 thousand tonnes of sunflower oil and 600 thousand tonnes of sunflower meal during the season.
