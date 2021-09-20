Log in
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start of oil crops processing season 2021/2022

09/20/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Rusagro announces the start of oil crops processing season 2021/2022 20.09.21

Rusagro announces the start of oil crops processing season, which will last up to September, 2022. The Company has launched sunflower seeds processing plants. Their capacity remained at the level of 4,610 tonnes per day, which allows to produce c. 660 thousand tonnes of sunflower oil and 600 thousand tonnes of sunflower meal during the season.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 06:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 2 890 M 2 890 M
Net income 2021 29 153 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2021 76 139 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 161 B 2 212 M 2 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 198,54 RUB
Average target price 1 224,24 RUB
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC48.11%2 212
NESTLÉ S.A.9.71%337 968
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.22%85 183
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.95%57 269
DANONE10.34%45 317
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.45%44 715