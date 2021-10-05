Log in
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start of packaged cream sales under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit

10/05/2021
Rusagro announces the start of packaged cream sales under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit 05.10.21

Rusagro announces the start of cream sales under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit. There is cream of 10%, 20% и 33% fat content in the product mix. Packages are supplied with QR-codes, which link to recipes using the cream of different fat content. This solution promotes penetration through enriching consumption experience. In 2022 the Company is planning to expand the product mix of dairy products under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 2 836 M 2 836 M
Net income 2021 26 273 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2021 80 712 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,90x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 154 B 2 123 M 2 121 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC42.16%2 123
NESTLÉ S.A.7.42%333 122
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.68%81 171
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-35.91%58 380
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.43%45 131
DANONE8.05%43 927