ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start of packaged cream sales under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit

05.10.21

Rusagro announces the start of cream sales under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit. There is cream of 10%, 20% и 33% fat content in the product mix. Packages are supplied with QR-codes, which link to recipes using the cream of different fat content. This solution promotes penetration through enriching consumption experience. In 2022 the Company is planning to expand the product mix of dairy products under the brand Ya Lublu Gotovit.