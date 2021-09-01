Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ROS Agro PLC
  News
  Summary
    AGRO   US7496552057

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start of sugar beet processing season

09/01/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Rusagro announces the start of sugar beet processing season 01.09.21

Rusagro opened the season of sugar beet processing - on 1st September, it launched first two sugar plants in Tambov and Belgorod Region. During next couple of weeks Company will launch its all other sugar plants.

Rusagro's Sugar Business operates 9 sugar plants, located in Tambov, Belgorod, Orel and Kursk regions. In the season 2021/2022, maximum sugar beet processing capacity of the Company stayed at 54 thousand tonnes per day and molasses processing capacity - c. 300 thousand tonnes a year. Due to expectations of sugar beet yield growth in Russia, Rusagro is planning to increase sugar production this season.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 2 880 M 2 880 M
Net income 2021 29 153 M 398 M 398 M
Net Debt 2021 75 496 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,06x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 158 B 2 158 M 2 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC44.50%2 158
NESTLÉ S.A.12.20%351 181
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.31%86 888
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.60%57 422
DANONE15.09%47 594
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.84%44 189