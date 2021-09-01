ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start of sugar beet processing season

01.09.21

Rusagro opened the season of sugar beet processing - on 1st September, it launched first two sugar plants in Tambov and Belgorod Region. During next couple of weeks Company will launch its all other sugar plants.

Rusagro's Sugar Business operates 9 sugar plants, located in Tambov, Belgorod, Orel and Kursk regions. In the season 2021/2022, maximum sugar beet processing capacity of the Company stayed at 54 thousand tonnes per day and molasses processing capacity - c. 300 thousand tonnes a year. Due to expectations of sugar beet yield growth in Russia, Rusagro is planning to increase sugar production this season.