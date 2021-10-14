ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the start-up of the meat processing plant in Primorsky Krai in the commissioning mode

14.10.21

On October 11, 2021, Rusagro Group of Companies started-up the Far East largest slaughterhouse and meat processing production in the commissioning mode for raw materials launching the full cycle production chain of the vertically integrated pig-raising cluster of Rusagro-Primorye, LLC.

The meat processing plant, located in Mikhailovsky priority development area of Mikhailovsky District of Primorsky Krai, is the most important asset of Rusagro-Primorye production cluster. The design capacity of the slaughterhouse is 680 thousand heads per year, the volume of meat processing is 65 thousand tonnes per year. This volume of production will provide 80% of the Far East population with high-quality fresh pork meat and will also have an impact on reducing the price of chilled pork for the end consumer.

Rusagro-Primorye meat processing enterprise uses the optimal balance of automation and human capital development, creating skilled jobs in the region. The unique robotized ready product warehouse of the plant allows to fully automate production processes of warehouse logistics, optimizing the time for performing technological operations and operating expenses of the company. More than 650 people will be employed to work on modern equipment. In total, more than 1,500 new jobs will be created within the pig-raising cluster in Primorsky Krai.

According to Maxim Basov, General Director of Rusagro Group of Companies, the start-up of the production cluster in Primorye will make pork more affordable for most residents of the region, will ensure an influx of qualified specialists to the Far East, and will also have a positive effect on average wages in Primorsky Krai.

The launch of the full-cycle production chain in Primorye will allow Rusagro to combine the existing assets of the agricultural holding into a single production system and implement the concept "from field to market" for residents of the region. Earlier, within the framework of Rusagro-Primorye pig-raising cluster, a complex for feed production with an elevator of up to 450 thousand tonness of grain capacity was launched, as well as the largest in the Far East plant for processing by-products and pork production waste disposal.

Reference: Rusagro-Primorye, LLC is a part of Rusagro Group of Companies, the largest vertically integrated agricultural holding in Russia. The holding currently occupies a leading position in sugar production, pig breeding, crop production and oil and fat business.

Rusagro-Primorye pig-breeding cluster project is being implemented in the region since 2016 within the framework of Mikhailovsky priority development area at a preferential rate on investment loans and preferential taxation with the support of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

The full-cycle pig-breeding cluster in Primorsky Krai includes 13 production facilities. Among them there are 9 pig-breeding sites, 1 feed production facility with an elevator, 1 transport facility, a meat-processing plant and a workshop for technical semi-finished products. The volume of investments into the project is currently 37.5 billion rubles with VAT included.