ROS AGRO PLC trading update 1Q 2024
TRADING RESULTS 1Q 2024
Rusagro's revenue structure* for 1Q 2024
million roubles
Sugar segment
Meat segment
10,607
12,429
+45%
-1%Y-o-Y
+32% Y-o-Y
Agriculture segment
15%
71,718
17%
4,306
-27%Y-o-Y
49,389
6%
71,718
NMGK
20%
mln rub.
14,520
1Q 2023 1Q 2024
42%
Oil & Fat segment
29,856
+28% Y-o-Y
In 1Q 2024 Rusagro's consolidated sales before intersegment eliminations reached 71,718 mln roubles. In comparison to 1Q 2023 sales increased by 45% (+22,328 mln
roubles).
Rusagro's revenue improved amid sales volume growth in oil & fat business. Additional growth factor was the consolidation of NMGK Group (+14,520
mln roubles).
SUGAR SEGMENT
Production of sugar
thousand tonnes
In 1Q 2024 Rusagro produced 129 thousand tonnes of sugar, which is 88%
600(+60 thousand tonnes) higher than it was produced during the same quarter of the previous year.
Production increased due to higher volume of sugar beet processing in 2023/2024 season compared to 2022/2023 season.
+88%
224
129
129
69
69
35
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Sales volume of sugar
thousand tonnes
477
+26%
233
187
208
187
148
148
In 1Q 2024 in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year sugar sales volume expanded by 26% (+39 thousand tonnes) to 187 thousand tonnes.
Sugar sales were carried out in line with market conditions, however, sales volume growth was boosted by production improvement.
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
1
* Sales before intersegment eliminations and account for other sales.
ROS AGRO PLC trading update 1Q 2024
OIL & FAT SEGMENT and NMGK SEGMENT
Production of Crude vegetable oil
thousand tonnes
+124%
NMGK: Bulk oil
Bulk oil
296
277
296
88
86
88
169
132
132
140
69
208
191
208
100
In 1Q 2024 Rusagro produced 296 thousand tonnes of crude vegetable oil, which is 124% (+164 thousand tonnes) higher year-over-year.
The dynamics is attributed to the growth of Oil & fat business after Balakovo oil extraction plant modernisation and consolidation of volumes at NMGK Group, which produced 88 thousand tonnes of crude vegetable oil.
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Sales volume of industrial Oil & Fat and dairy products
thousand tonnes
NMGK: Industrial fats
Industrial fats
NMGK: Bulk oil
Bulk oil
NMGK: Meal
Meal
Dry mixes
+102%
538
538
16
497
16
60
47
15
60
80
370
80
80
4
4
17
78
305
4
78
60
266
266
3
80
3
111
3
75
65
111
76
76
4
108
54
54
102
85
190
50
162
190
133
133
124
89
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Sales of industrial oil & fat and diary products in 1Q 2024 amounted to 538 thousand tonnes, which is 102% (+272 thousand tonnes) higher than in 1Q 2023.
Sales of bulk oil rose by 106% (+57 thousand tonnes), sales of meal improved by 42% (+56 thousand tonnes), sales of industrial fats increased by 3% (+2 thousand tonnes). The key growth driver is production volume expansion of bulk oil and meal due to modernisation of Balakovo oil extraction plant.
In 1Q 2024 NMGK sold a total of 155 thousand tonnes of industrial fat and oil products.
Sales volume of consumer Oil & Fat and dairy products
thousand tonnes
NMGK: Consumer Oil & Fat products
Consumer Dairy products
+84%
Consumer Oil & Fat products
150
125
130
125
57
49
55
49
68
68
78
4
4
4
4
5
3
3
88
72
73
70
72
65
65
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
In 1Q 2024 sales of key categories of consumer products of Rusagro's Oil & fat business (bottled oil, margarines, mayonnaise and sauces based on it, ketchups, cheese, spreads, butter, cream and others) totaled 125 thousand tonnes,
which is 84% (+57 thousand tonnes) higher
than in 1Q 2023. The growth was driven by the expansion of presence in national trade networks and increase in exports, as well as by consolidation of NMGK Group, which sold 49 thousand tonnes of consumer oil & fat products.
2
ROS AGRO PLC trading update 1Q 2024
MEAT SEGMENT
Production of pigs
thousand tonnes, in live weight for slaughtering
In 1Q 2024 Rusagro produced 73 thousand
-17%
tonnes of live weight pork for slaughtering,
which is 17% (-15 thousand tonnes) lower
89
89
86
79
80
73
73
than in the same quarter of previous year.
The decrease in volume was due to birth
rate decline amid the ASF outbreak in
Primorsky Krai in 2023.
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Sales volume of pork products
thousand tonnes
-19%
74
72
72
68
66
58
58
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
AGRICULTURE SEGMENT
Sales volume of grain crops
In 1Q 2024 compared to the same quarter of previous year, sales volume of pork decreased by 19% (-14thousand tonnes) to 58 thousand tonnes.
Sales decline is attributed to the postponed effect of the ASF outbreak in Primorsky Krai in 2023.
The decrease in sales affected less marginal categories to a greater extent - pork by live weight and half carcasses.
The decline in large cuts and offal was minimal.
thousand tonnes
Barley
Corn
Wheat
Sales volume of grain crops in 1Q 2024 was
436
428
186 thousand tonnes, which is 2,1 times
54
1
30
(+98 thousand tonnes)
higher than
1Q
+112%
32
2023 level.
186
198
186
Main contribution to
the growth
was
12
63
0
381
366
12
provided by significant increase in wheat
19
19
88
88
sales by 163% (+96 thousand tonnes) amid
0.1
155
0.1
155
29
59
29
135
59
sale of a large part of stocks following
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
rouble depreciation.
Sales volume of oil crops
thousand tonnes
Sunflower
Soy
342
-60%
79
127
127
110
264
70
40
51
40
16
3
51
86
46
5
86
94
67
46
5
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Sales volume of sugar beet
Sales of oil crops in 1Q 2024 stood at 51
thousand tonnes, which is 60% (-76
thousand tonnes) lower compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
The decline in sales volume in 1Q 2024 was due to higher stocks at the beginning of 1Q 2023 amid unfavorable weather conditions for harvesting in the fall of 2022.
thousand tonnes
3 797
1 103
494
494
0
0
0
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
In 1Q 2024 sales there were no sugar beet sales. The discrepancy with the same period of previous year is due to a shift in the schedule for harvesting and selling of sugar beet to January-February 2023 amid adverse weather conditions in 4Q 2022.
3
ROS AGRO PLC trading update 1Q 2024
Trading results of 1Q 2023
thousand tonnes
Item
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
Change, %
Total sales*, RUB million
71,718
49,389
45%
Oil & Fat Segment, thousand tonnes
Production volume of crude vegetable oil
208
132
57%
Sales volume of consumer products, including:
76
68
13%
oil & fat products
72
65
11%
dairy products
4
3
34%
Sales volume of industrial products, including:
383
266
44%
meal
190
133
42%
bulk oil
111
54
106%
industrial fats
78
76
3%
dry whey mixes
4
3
30%
NMGK, thousand tonnes
Production volume of crude vegetable oil
88
-
-
Sales volume of consumer products, including oil
49
-
-
& fat products
Sales volume of industrial products, including:
155
-
-
meal
80
-
-
bulk oil
60
-
-
industrial fats
16
-
-
Meat Segment, thousand tonnes
Production volume of pork in live weight for
73
89
(17%)
slaughtering
Sales volume of pork products
58
72
(19%)
Sugar Segment, thousand tonnes
Production volume of sugar
129
69
88%
Sales volume of sugar
187
148
26%
Agriculture Segment, thousand tonnes
Sales volume of grain crops, including:
186
88
112%
wheat
155
59
163%
corn
19
29
(34%)
barley
12
0
-
Sales volume of oil crops, including:
51
127
(60%)
sunflower
5
40
(87%)
soybeans
46
86
(47%)
Sales volume of sugar beet
0
494
(100%)
Comment: Since some indicators and percentages in the diagrams and texts of the press release were rounded to the nearest whole number,
the sum of the rounded values may not fully match the totals. Further, calculations of changes were derived from the pre-rounded indicators 4 and may therefore not fully match the changes calculated with the rounded values.
