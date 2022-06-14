|
ROS Agro : Rusagro published Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of ROS AGRO PLC on 10 of June 2022
14.06.22
Disclaimer
Rusagro plc published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2022
|
190 B
2 328 M
2 328 M
|Net income 2022
|
22 275 M
273 M
273 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
65 505 M
802 M
802 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|0,58x
|Yield 2022
|106%
|
|Capitalization
|
12 675 M
155 M
155 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,41x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 030
|Free-Float
|91,1%
|
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|94,21 RUB
|Average target price
|1 391,80 RUB
|Spread / Average Target
|1 377%