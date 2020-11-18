Log in
ROS Agro : Transcript for Conference call on 3Q and 9M 2020

11/18/2020 | 10:03am EST

Company:

ROS AGRO PLC

Conference Title:

ROS AGRO, 3Q and 9M 2020 Financial Results

Speaker:

Maxim Basov, CEO

Date:

Monday, 16 November 2020

Conference Time:

16:00 Moscow time

Operator:

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Ros Agro PLC regarding the

presentation of the financial results of the third quarter of 2020. At our customer's request

this conference will be recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. If any participant has

any difficulties hearing the conference, please press the star key followed by zero on your

telephone for operator assistance. I'll now hand you over to Maxim Basov, CEO of Rusagro

Group, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.

Maxim Basov:

Good day, ladies and gentlemen! Today we reported our financial results for the third

quarter. We had good financial results. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter reached RUB

8.6 billion, and net profit - RUB 11 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for nine months reached almost

21 billion, and net income - RUB 19 billion. These results are better than the results for the

last year.

Now, I will quickly go through the presentation which is on our website and I hope that you

have it in front of you. All our businesses increased EBITDA in the third quarter compared

to last year. The largest increase was recorded in Oil & Fat - almost RUB 2 billion. Other

three large business units also improved EBITDA - from RUB 1.2 to 1.5 billion each. All key

four business divisions of Rusagro increased the revenue except for the Sugar. As a result,

our operational cash flow was very strong. And our net debt went down to the level of RUB

53 billion, which is 8 billion smaller than at the end of last year. Our Net debt/EBITDA went

down below 2, which is a very good and comfortable zone as the Board sees it.

Now let me go through quickly the situation on each of the business lines. The Meat

segment had EBITDA of RUB 2.8 billion in third quarter. This is good improvement

compared to the previous quarter. EBITDA margin reached 32%, which is a high number.

There are two main reasons for this. One reason is that we continue to increase our

production on the Tambov and Belgorod facilities, as a result of improving yields and

technological improvements at our herd. The second reason was the increase in production

and sales of our industrial cuts and B2C products coupled with the improvement in pricing,

as the price in the third quarter in the Russian market was better in roubles than in the third

quarter of the last year. This is a change from the first half-year results where we were

talking about lower meat price in Russia compared to last year. In the third quarter of this

year, the price was stronger as a result of strong demand from Russian consumers, good

demand from export destinations, and of course lower RUB. The cost of production of pork

in Russia is increasing because of increase in grain, oil and meal prices. But in the third

quarter we were partially operating on the previous season crop and partially we were

operating already on the crop from the season which had higher cost. The general

management of this business was quite good and we managed to earn good money. We

are now in the process of populating three farms in the Far East. We are now populating

the genetic farm and two commercial farms. In the fourth quarter, we plan to populate two

more farms and start the production of feed at our Far East facility.

1

The Sugar segment, it is page 12, also had a good result. And here we also had good price moment in the third quarter. You can see on page 12 that price on the sugar in Russia started to increase from June. In July, August, September, the price on the Russian market was better than last year. And the difference is increasing. The price continued to go up on the Russian market this year. Last year the price went down. And this is the function of the balance of the market. Last year if you remember we had the record harvest. As a result, a huge stock of sugar pressured the prices to the level of being the lowest price internationally. The situation is changing this year. At the moment the price net of VAT in Russia is RUB 39, which is higher than in the first quarter. Our production and sales number were smaller. We started operation of our plans later than last year and as a result of lower inventory of sugar we had less sugar to sell to the market. In terms of volume, we sold and produced less but higher price returned profitability to the sugar division. And our profitability went up from 2% in the third quarter last year to 21% in the third quarter this year.

Agricultural division also did well. We returned to very high profitability, the profit margin was 41%. In the third quarter the agricultural division had the highest EBITDA margin among all our divisions. In fact, this was anticipated; we discussed it within the last call. The main reason for this: higher prices, as the prices for the crops now are very good internationally. And also the prices on the Russian market are also very good. We have the highest in history prices for sunflower. We have good prices, the highest in the past several years, for soya and grain. Of course, we have a rebound on the sugar beet price as a function of the sugar price.

In Oil&Fats we had a margin of 17%. The Oil&Fat business gave us the highest EBITDA,

slightly by around 100 million. Oil&Fat continued to be like in the first half of the year, the

largest contributor to the Ros Agro's EBITDA while Agriculture is the second. We had a

very good performance in extraction facility. The consumer business gave us as higher

EBITDA as we anticipated and it is the highest EBITDA, I think, in our history for the third

quarter. However, price growth in retail chains was slower than price increase of the

vegetable oil in the world. Still we had very good results. And also our industrial fats division

contributed to the profit. But the third quarter was not as large as the previous quarters. But

overall the business performed very well. And we continue to expect good performance

from the Oil&Fats division in the fourth quarter as well.

As I said, we had a very good quarter. I think we had record results in our history in RUB

for nine months. And we are looking forward also to a good fourth quarter and very good

financial results for this year. This is what I wanted to say on our presentation. And now I'm

opening the floor to the questions. Please.

Operator:

Thank you. Now we'll begin our Q&A session. If you have a question for the speaker, please

press 01 on your telephone keypad now to enter the queue. Once your name has been

announced, you can ask a question. If you find your question has been answered before

it's your turn to speak you can dial 02 to cancel it. If you're using speaker equipment today,

please lift the handset before making your selection. Our first question comes from the line

of Alexey Krivoshapko from Prosperity. Please go ahead

A. Krivoshapko:

Maxim, good day! I have a question regarding your CAPEX plans for the next year and

investment targets, what are they?

Maxim Basov:

Thank you, Alexey. This year, in the first half of the year, we decreased our CAPEX

because we had the large uncertainty. But given the current situation several months ago,

we decided to unfreeze some of the good investments. But altogether, we expect that this

year, our CAPEX expenditure will be from RUB 18 to 19 billion. In fact, this is the first year

in the past six years when the company has a positive free cash flow. Now we're working

on the budget, we expect to have another good year, also quite a good year next year. And

2

the CAPEX for the next year, we expect at a level closer to RUB 15 billion. In fact, given

the current situation, the only large investments we have remaining for which we have

already started several years ago is the Far East, so we plan to complete our Far East

project. As I mentioned earlier we plan more or less to finish four farms, one genetic farm

and the feed plant. The only thing we have left is the slaughterhouse and two farms. Then

we will have some CAPEX for the agriculture to improve and to change our equipment. I

would say that no more than RUB 4 billion. The only new big CAPEX projects that we have

relatively large are the expansion of Oil&Fat facilities. We plan to expand the facility in

Atkarsk, and we plan to expand the facility in Balakovo, or maybe only one in Balakovo. In

fact, as I said, probably, CAPEX will be around 15 billion. Now, definitely, we will have a

strong cash flow and we had the Board of Directors last week, we discussed this issue and

we decided to postpone all the major decisions in terms of dividends until the discussion of

the year end. In April, we will have the Board of Directors to discuss our CAPEX plan for

next year, the possible M&A deals and our results. If, as I see it, I don't think that there will

be major acquisitions in the coming three to six months. And I expect that there will be a

strong cash flow. I think that the company at this time as a manager will be suggesting to

the Board to increase the dividends. But again, this will depend upon the outlook for our

operational performance, the possibility for acquisition deals. And that is also for this year.

A. Krivoshapko:

I see. Can you remind us this year 2020, this kind of 18 to 19 billion, which I guess will be

spent this year? I mean, will it be possible to break it down by segment? How much is going

into there?

Maxim Basov:

If you look on page 8 of our presentation, you see the division among the segments for nine

months. You see that 6 billion was invested in Meat, 2 billion was invested in Agriculture,

1.42 to Sugar, and 1.2 to Oil&Fat. And these are the factual results. If you look at the next

year, I would say that again the Meat division will account probably for around 40% of the

remaining CAPEX, because we have to finish the Far East project. And then probably the

second largest will be Agriculture, and then will be Oil&Fat. Since we have already finished

our major investment project in Sugar, I don't expect any large CAPEX in Sugar at all.

Probably, this should be Meat, maybe even 50% of CAPEX. And then I would say

Agriculture, probably around 30−35% of CAPEX and the remaining is Oil&Fat. Those are

rough figures.

A. Krivoshapko:

I see. And that capacity expansion in Oil&Fats which you plan to carry on, what kind of

capacity increases are you targeting and what kind of payback levels are you looking to

get?

Maxim Basov:

In terms of payback period, we do not consider any projects, even strategic ones, that give

us a discounted payback given the 15% equity financing, more than 10 years. At the

moment, we are considering the project mostly less than seven. For Balakovo, which is

very close to engineering study, we expect the payback around seven years. The

increasing capacity in Balakovo, I would roughly say, would be probably around 30%

increase in capacity. And Atkarsk is around 15% capacity.

A. Krivoshapko:

Okay, thank you. That's clear.

Operator:

And the next question comes from the line of Marat Ibragimov from Gazprombank. Please

go ahead.

Marat Ibragimov:

Yes, thank you very much. Could you please update us on the situation with the sugar beet

harvest and in general on the situation at the sugar market, and also what we should expect

in your Sugar segment? Thank you.

Maxim Basov:

Harvesting of sugar beet is not over yet. We plan to finish harvesting of sugar beet in the

coming week or two. And I understand that Russia will also finish, even the eastern regions

will finish harvesting by the end of the year. It's difficult to say what the exact production of

beet sugar is. At the moment, the union of sugar companies expects that the production of

beet sugar should be around 5.1. As for the consumption of sugar in Russia, it is normally

3

estimated at the level of 5.8−6.0 million tonnes. In general, the production of beet sugar in

Russia together with the inventory of sugar from last season should be sufficient for the

industry not to import sugarcane. The sugar price internationally increased to the level of

almost 15 cents per pound, which is a large increase in the past three months. The current

Russian price is at the level of export parity price to Central Asia. The import parity price is

higher by around RUB 10 higher. The sugar price level will depend upon the information

that we will receive in the coming 30 days from the regions in terms of sugar production.

We have enough sugar in the country to live without the import, cane sugar. And then the

big question would be already not this season but next season. The big question will be

how much sugar farmers will plant and how and what will be the harvest given the climactic

situation. Everybody is making their own decision. As Ros Agro, at the moment we plan to

increase the area under sugar beet. But the final decision will be made in spring given all

these circumstances around us like the international sugar price, the expected price of soya,

wheat, corn, sunflower and sugar beet.

Marat Ibragimov:

Okay. From what you're saying that at least in the first half of the year, the prices should

not go up or down significantly unless RUB strengthens or international prices go down. Am

I right?

Maxim Basov:

We have no certainty. And I have already received the other day the recommendation from

the Federal Antimonopoly Committee not to make predictions. .

Marat Ibragimov:

Then the question: in the stable conditions the prices will not go down or up significantly.

What's your normal EBITDA margin in this segment? I guess it should be around 20−25%.

Am I right?

Maxim Basov:

That's right.

Marat Ibragimov:

Okay, thank you. That's it from my side.

Operator:

Just as a reminder, if you do wish to ask a question, please press 01 on your telephone

keypad now. The next question comes from the line of Nikolay Kovalev from VTB Capital.

Please go ahead.

Nikolay Kovalev:

Yes, hello to everybody. Congratulations for such results and the start of the new farming

year. I also wanted to clarify some points on the sugar market. You have given a lot of

details already, but can you tell us what the current price for you to acquire beet is. As a

result, what kind of cash costs for the new season you see in sugar at the moment? And

my second question is on the farming division, what will be your strategy with respect to

inventories by the end of the year and how aggressively are you playing to distribute sales

from this farming division in this quarter versus the first quarter of 2020?

Maxim Basov:

Okay, well, I would say that the price on sugar beet depends upon the normalised price of

sugar beet which is the function of the sugar price and also the content of sugar in sugar

beet. If the content of sugar in sugar beet is higher, then the price of sugar beet is higher.

At the moment we have quite low sugar beet yield in Russia, but we have very high sugar

content in sugar beet. The main question, of course, is not what is our price of sugar beet,

but the main question: what should be the cash cost of sugar, which I've mentioned earlier.

Now let me go to the second question. We have already sold all our corn. As for other crops,

we are making trading decision every day and it is impossible to be sure, but my current

expectations are that we may sell all our sunflower and c. 300,000 tonnes of grain left for

next year. This season much of our grain actually goes to our own pork production because

the farmers are not very active in selling the products because they earned a lot of money.

As for soybeans, I expect that we will probably have around c. 100,000 tonnes of soya for

leftover for the next year. The rest of the harvest will be sold this year.

Nikolay Kovalev:

Very clear. If you can give data on cash costs for sugar, it will also be helpful.

4

Maxim Basov:

The cash cost of sugar given that we will produce less amount of sugar and we'll have all

of the same fixed costs would be close to RUB 30 or a bit less.

Operator:

And we have one more question from the line of Sergey Beiden from Renaissance Capital.

Please go ahead.

Sergey Beiden:

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation. I have three questions. I'll try

to be brief. The first one is on sugar segment. You mentioned that management took a

decision to reduce sales in 3Q 2020, do you expect to sell the sugar mostly in the fourth

quarter or would you like to wait till the first quarter of next year? The second question is

about your inventory. If you basically sell off your inventory in terms of grain, does it mean

that potentially we would not see a very strong contribution to net prodfit from revaluation

of the agricultural produce in the fourth quarter? And the third question is that if I remember

correctly, you mentioned that when your net debt to EBITDA goes below two, which we

already have Company could consider the increase of dividends. So the question is: are

you talking about the change in dividend policy? Or you're just talking about the absolute

value of the dividends for this particular year and later? Thank you.

Maxim Basov:

Okay, let me start with the sugar sales. This year, we will have low production of sugar as

a result of decreasing yield of sugar in the fields, and also because some farms abandoned

sugar after bad economics of sugar in the past few years. We will produce a smaller amount

of sugar. As a result, we will not have the question which we had in the past three years -

what to do with extra sugar, which doesn't fit in our storages. Given that we have less sugar

than we had in the past several years and given that we have a very strong position in sales

of b2c sugar and sales quality sugar to Russian industrial factories, we will just have enough

sugar to sell very steadily the same amount each month until August. Thus, we will too have

inventory, which should be equal to eight months of our sales.

Now, the second question. The answer is very clear. We have to operate in accordance

with IFRS standard, which says that if we have the harvest, we have to report it below the

EBITDA line. It means that we had all the harvest harvested in the third quarter except for

sugar beet, except for Far East and except for a small quantity in Tombov Area. What we

reported is the devaluation of all our harvest for mostly for grain and for soya, and we will

still report some of our harvest in re-evaluation which will be harvested in the fourth quarter.

There's very little what we can do and as we report all our harvest in the third and fourth

quarter below EBITDA, as the product which is this harvest is the foundation, which is either

the crop or sugar or sunflower oil, is sold. Then this net income or the unrealised profit will

be transferred to our EBITDA, and you'll see it in each of the quarters which will happen

afterwards, in the fourth quarter, in the first quarter, in the second quarter and in the third

quarter.

As for the dividends. The Board is very pleased that, in fact, unexpectedly for the Board,

our net debt to EBITDA went below two. We should just note though that the end of third

quarter is the local minimum, seasonal minimum of our working capital, and seasonal

maximum of working capital is normally the fourth quarter. In fact, we expect that at the end

of the fourth quarter, net debt to EBITDA will go up. Thus, it will not be as low as now,

maybe, in the fourth quarter, but, maybe, it will be similar. As I mentioned during my

presentation, we already discussed with the Board the dividends given that we have strong

results. However, the majority of the Board decided that it will be too early to pay

extraordinary dividend or to change our dividend policy given current uncertainty that we

have in the world today. We decided at the moment to stick to our dividend policy which is

semi-annual payments of at least 25%. The Board will be deciding on the future dividend

policy and on the actual dividends in April, based on the full-year results. As a general

director of the company and the members of the board, I already suggested that we pay

higher dividends last year, but this will be decided by the Board in due time. There is nothing

else I can say. The Board will be making decision in April.

5

Sergey Beiden:

Okay. Do I understand that correctly, that you're saying about new dividend policy, not just

particular dividends for full-year 2020?

Maxim Basov:

No, in fact, in my view, the Board will keep the dividend policy and just pay, maybe, more

dividends. On the last Board meeting last week, there was also discussion that maybe given

that we already have a positive free cash flow, and we have an anticipation of a positive

free cash flow now going on forward, maybe we should increase the dividend payout ratio.

But again, the decision has been made. There are some discussions and we'll be discussing

it in April.

Sergey Beiden:

Ok. Thank you.

Operator:

Just as a final reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press 01 on your telephone

keypad now. We have one more question from the line of Anna … 37:54. Please go ahead.

Sergey Beiden:

Thank you very much. Could you please comment on the current news in the press

regarding anti-monopoly invistigations and possible export limitations on crops.

Maxim Basov:

Yes, there are such discussions all the time, given the current price volatility and uncertainty

about the restrictions of export of various crops. For instance, on February 1 Russia plans

to increase export duty on sunflower seeds.The reason for this measure is, first of all, the

smaller harvest of sunflower seeds. This year, the harvest of sunflower seeds is quite large,

but it's still smaller, and, in some areas, significantly smaller than last year. There will be

not enough sunflower seeds for all of their capacities of processing. The second reason for

this development, I understand, is the decrease of the import duty in Turkey, which created

bigger demand and high price for the Russian and Ukrainian sunflower seeds. Decision has

been made not only by Russia, but by the representatives of all members of the Customs

Union to set this to increase the export duty for the sunflower. Ros Agro is not a large

producer of sunflower seeds - we produced this year around 40,000 tonnes only andall of

it, in fact, we plan to sell by the end of the year, while processing higher volumes of

sunflower seeds.. We are watching very carefully on the government decisions, and we are

going, of course, to inspect it and to adjust our work in the accordance with the government

policy. The current situation in the sunflower seeds market is very new, I would say,

because, at the moment, the price for sunflower oil reached the absolute maximum. Today,

the price for the sunflower oil is more than USD 1,000. This is a result of two tendencies.

One tendency is increase of surplus of sunflower oil to other oils. This is a result of growing

popularity of sunflower oil in China, and also decrease in production of sunflower oil in

Ukraine and Russia. The second tendency is increase in the price for the palm oil, which is

the largest oil traded globally. This is a result of also good demand from China and the

problems with production in some of the Asian producing countries because of COVID.

Also, we have an increase in production of fat in China, which is driving the price for the

meal, soy meal and sunflower meal. Together, this creates a very good upward trend for

the sunflower oil and also canola oil and soya oil and soya meal and sunflower meal, which

is, of course, very good for the oil and fat processing industry, extremely good for the

agricultural industry, and not very good for the meat industry. There is, of course, a lot of

lobbying and discussing going on. We are very closely watching and we'll set our policy in

order to gain in any situation.

Sergey Beiden:

Thank you very much. Very clear comment. May I ask a follow-up question regarding

current situation in prices for sunflower seed Do you consider increasing your own

production of sunflower seeds?

Maxim Basov:

We do not plan to increase the production of sunflower seeds. Sunflower seeds, at the

moment and the current prices, are the second most profitable crop. However, since sugar

crop now is more profitable, and sugar and sunflower don't go well together in the crop

rotation, we do not plan to increase the sunflower area. But, first of all, we plan to increase

the production of canola, of rape seeds. Second, we plan to produce the high oleic

sunflower rather than the normal sunflower. Also, we are now discussing and looking for

opportunities to invest in the Volga region for the irrigation agriculture. If we invest, it will

6

require some land in Volga region, then, probably, we will be working more with soya, but,

possibly, also with sunflower.

Operator:

And our final question comes from the line of Iryna Tarko from Montpelier. Please go ahead.

Iryna Tarko:

Good afternoon. Thanks very much for the call, and congratulations on strong results. I

have a couple of questions. Taking into account the grain prices are going up and pork

prices seems to go down, at least, they've been going down for the last month. Where do

you see prices in the fourth quarter and next year? And how do you see the margins

development, again, for the fourth quarter and next year as well? Thank you.

Maxim Basov:

Well, Russia continues to increase production of pork. This is partially because of

improvement in yields in some of the companies, and partially as a result of new capacity

additions. Ros Agro adds capacities only in Far East. In fact, we are finishing our project.

But there are some other private Russian companies that continue to invest like Miratorg,

and also there is a company in the north of Russia and Velikyoluyki. So, Russia continues

to invest and build. This pork finds the market. First of all, some smaller, less efficient

companies are leaving the market. But, then, of course, the pork finds the customer, and

we have an increased consumption of pork in Russia. Today, Russia has an absolute

maximum of consumption of meat in the history, and also the share of pork has been

increasing for the second year, as pork is gaining market share mostly from beef, but also

started to gain the market share from chicken. Chicken production is not increasing

materially, beef production is not increasing materially, pork production is increasing. Also,

pork goes to export markets, mostly the biggest increasing market is Vietnam. In fact,

Russia plans to export from 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes of pork this year, which is, of course,

a much better result than even we expected. Vietnam continues to buy pork. We expect

that all pork that will be produced in Russia will find its customer. In my view, in order to do

it, the price has to go down. The reason why the price hasn't gone down is because, first of

all, chicken is not increasing, maybe, even decreasing in production. There is a strong local

demand also because of good weather in Russia in the past several months, warm weather

good, for the shashlik season. But, in my view, the price has to go down. The price has to

go down, and we all know that the grain prices are high, soya prices are high and vegetables

prices decrease the marginality of all meat companies, and pork has to go down. We expect

that the price will go down and marginality will go down. What do we do in order to keep the

margins? First of all, we continue to work on our yields in live animal. Second, we increase

our b2c production and sales. And, of course, we are trying hard to find new markets for

extra products and to get better price for our products. All these three management efforts

are decreasing the decrease of marginality, but, for next season, we expect that marginality

of the meat division will go down.

Iryna Tarko:

Alright, thank you. Maxim, is the same scenario for oil and fat segments? Taking into

account the cost is going up as well. 17% EBITDA margin in the previous quarter, I think,

is not sustainable, no? Is it around 10%, higher or lower?

Maxim Basov:

I would say that for the sunflower division also it will face declining margins. However, in

oil and fat division, we have a different story where, actually, the price of the product is

going up. I would expect the decline in margin. I also would expect the decline in margin in

meat will be more visible than the decline in margin in oil and fat.

Iryna Tarko:

Thanks very much. And the last question for me. You said that the production in Russia is

going up and you're trying to open more export countries. Are there any new developments

on China ground?

Maxim Basov:

Well, not that I know of. I know there are some discussions about China, but it is difficult

because nobody can even go to China. I wouldn't expect that the Chinese market will open

soon. The good development there was that in Germany, the African flu was detected. As

a result, Germany was a very big supplier to China, and Germany now is prohibited from

supplying to China, and European Union is using its very strong influence in order to allow

so-called the principle of regionalisation to be respected by China, which would mean that

7

certain regions of Germany would be able to supply China, even though there is African

flue cases in Germany. If this happens, it opens the same principle for Russia, which will

be very good for us, which would mean that certain regions of Russia would be open to

China. This is only development not in China, per se, but around China. We do not plan

that such good thing will happen for our company, but if it happens, this will be a very good

surprise for us.

Iryna Tarko:

Okay, great. Thanks very much. And good luck for the coming quarter.

Maxim Basov:

Thank you.

Operator:

As there are no further questions, I'll hand it back to you, Maxim, for closing remarks.

Maxim Basov:

Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. We see that cycle for our crops is quite

strong. We came to the operating cycle prepared given our investments and quality of the

management team. We are looking forward to meeting you and discussing our full-year

results and our dividends. Thank you very much.

Disclaimer: This transcript is prepared in accordance with the audio record of the conference call on Financial Results of 3Q and 9M 2020 held on 16 November, 2020 by Maxim Basov, member of the Board of Directors of ROS AGRO PLC and CEO of Rusagro Group. The audio record is available on the Company's website.The wording and content of this transcript represent an edited version of the audio record to improve the clarity and brevity of the original presentation, correct possible grammar or lexical mistakes and avoid confusion in interpretation of the said. Thus this transcript might not fully correspond to the actual words and sentences used in the oral presentation. In case of discrepancy, the transcript should prevail. In question of doubt or if you need clarifications please contact Svetlana Kuznetsova (ir@rusagrogroup.ru) for further inquiries.

8

