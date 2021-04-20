ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the receipt of ESG Ranking by RAEX-Europe

20.04.21

On 15 April, 2021 an independent Credit Rating Agency RAEX-Europe published an updated ESG Ranking of Russian companies. For the first time the Ranking included an agriculture company - Rusagro. In total, the Ranking included 110 companies, among which Rusagro was placed 51.

Full RAEX-Europe ESG Ranking is available on the Agency's website: https://www.raexpert.eu/esg_corporate_ranking/#conf-tab-1.

To learn about Rusagro's approach to sustainable development and 2020 results please refer to ESG Report published in 2020 Annual Report available on the Company's website: https://ar2020.rusagrogroup.ru/en.