  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ROS Agro PLC
  News
  Summary
    AGRO

ROS AGRO PLC

(AGRO)
  Report
ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the receipt of ESG Ranking by RAEX-Europe

04/20/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Rusagro announces the receipt of ESG Ranking by RAEX-Europe 20.04.21

On 15 April, 2021 an independent Credit Rating Agency RAEX-Europe published an updated ESG Ranking of Russian companies. For the first time the Ranking included an agriculture company - Rusagro. In total, the Ranking included 110 companies, among which Rusagro was placed 51.

Full RAEX-Europe ESG Ranking is available on the Agency's website: https://www.raexpert.eu/esg_corporate_ranking/#conf-tab-1.

To learn about Rusagro's approach to sustainable development and 2020 results please refer to ESG Report published in 2020 Annual Report available on the Company's website: https://ar2020.rusagrogroup.ru/en.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROS AGRO PLC
07:49aROS AGRO  : Rusagro announces the receipt of ESG Ranking by RAEX-Europe
PU
04/15ROS AGRO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08ROS AGRO  : Rusagro announces the introduction of formula-based export duty on s..
PU
03/31ROS AGRO  : announces issue of online Annual Report 2020
PU
03/31ROS AGRO  : Rusagro announces extension of sugar and sunflower bottled oil price..
PU
03/25ROS AGRO  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF, 14.6 mb)
PU
03/22ROS AGRO  : announces that the member of the Board of Directors has bought the C..
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : Annual Report 2020 (PDF, 8.4 mb)
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : AGRО PLC has announced the Board of Director recommendations f..
PU
03/16ROS AGRO  : announces financial results for 4Q and 12M 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 161 B 2 109 M 2 109 M
Net income 2021 15 213 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2021 61 847 M 811 M 811 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 7,07%
Capitalization 120 B 1 569 M 1 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 344
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROS AGRO PLC
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 046,00 RUB
Last Close Price 889,12 RUB
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Svetlana Kuznetsova Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC5.05%1 569
NESTLÉ S.A.2.00%327 616
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.38%82 465
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-30.91%62 337
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY18.15%50 087
DANONE12.24%47 166
