ROS Agro : Trading results 1Q 2021 (PDF, 0.9 mb)

04/26/2021 | 04:10am EDT
ROS AGRO PLC Trading Results 1Q 2021

TRADING RESULTS 1Q 2021

50.9 billion roubles

+51%

27.7 billion roubles

+62%

8.6 billion roubles

+26%

Rusagro's sales* before

YoY

Sales of

YoY

Sales of

YoY

intersegment

Oil & Fat segment

Meat segment

eliminations

8.6 billion roubles

+65%

Sales of

YoY

Sugar segment

6.0 billion roubles

+35%

Sales of

YoY

Agriculture segment

Rusagro's sales* change in 1Q 2021 in comparison to 1Q 2020

million roubles

+62%

+51%

10 554

50 853

+35%

+26%

+65%

1 536

1 752

3 400

33 611

Sales

Sugar

Meat

Agri

Oil & Fat

Sales

1Q 2020

segment

segment

segment

segment

1Q 2021

In 1Q 2021 consolidated sales before intersegment eliminations increased YoY by 51% - to 50.9 billion roubles. All business segments of Rusagro showed growth.

Since 1Q 2021 results of Dairy Products segment are included in Oil and Fat segment due the consolidation of these two businesses.

Rusagro's 1Q 2021 sales* structure

Oil & Fat segment

Meat segment

Sugar segment

Agriculture segment

RUB 5 960 million

In 1Q 2021 Oil & Fat segment contributed more than half (54%) of total sales. It's sales amounted to RUB

27.7 billion, including RUB 1.0 billion

RUB 8 561 million

RUB 27 690 million

12%

17%

54%

from sales of dairy products.

Sugar and Meat segment contributed 17% of total sales each (RUB 8.6 billion each), Agriculture segment - another 12% (RUB 6.0 billion).

RUB 8 641 million

17%

Rusagro's quarterly sales* in 2020-2021

Oil & Fat segment

Meat segment

-17%

Sugar segment

Agriculture segment

61 449

50 852

41 112

19 596

5 960

38 670

33 611

8 561

3 246

9 588

7 082

7 270

8 768

8 641

4 424

7 034

6 809

9 028

6 809

5 241

19 125

18 454

25 231

27 690

17 137

In comparison to 4Q 2020 consolidated sales before intersegment eliminations reduced by 17%. Key driver of this decline was sales drop in Agriculture segment by 70% and in Meat segment by 11%.

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

* Sales before intersegment eliminations and account for other sales

1

ROS AGRO PLC Trading Results 1Q 2021

OIL & FAT SEGMENT 1Q 2021

27.7 billion roubles +62%

SalesYoY

386 ths tonnes

-9%

89.7 roubles/kg

+102%

Sales volume of oil & fat

YoY

Sales price of crude oil,

YoY

and dairy products

excl. of VAT

Sales of Oil & Fat segment

million roubles

+62%

27 690

17 137

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

+10%

25 231

27 690

17 137

19 126

18 454

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

In 1Q 2021 in comparison to 1Q 2020 sales of Oil and Fat segment increased by 62% - to up to RUB 27.7 billion.

In 1Q 2021 results of Dairy Products segment amounted to RUB 1.0 billion are included in Oil and Fat segment due to consolidation of these two businesses. For comparison purpose sales of the previous years were corrected accordingly.

Sales volume and price of consumer products

Dairy products, ths t

Sales price of dairy products, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Oil & fat products, ths t

Sales price of oil & fat products, RR/kg, excl. of

VAT

201.9

+6%

213.4

201.9

210.0

197.8

210.3

+1%

213.4

68.1

102.1

68.7

73.0

78.2

92.1

102.1

+6%

In 1Q 2021 sales volume of key products categories of Rusagro's Oil and Fat segment reached 79 thousand tonnes (-2%YoY), including 3 thousand tonnes of dairy products. Bottled oil sales volume showed growth in 1Q 2021 by 3% YoY.

81

-2%

93

97

-19%

79

81

84

79

3.0

3.0

2.8

3.5

3.4

3.5

3.4

77

75

77

90

80

94

75

Average sales price of products sold by Oil and Fat segment showed positive trend. Sales price of bottled sunflower oil to retail in Russia did not exceed 95 RR/l incl. VAT at the plant.

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Sales volume and price of industrial products

Industrial fats, ths t

Price of industrial fats, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Crude oil, ths t

Price of crude oil, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Meal, ths t

Price of meal, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Dry whey mixes, ths t

Price of dry whey mixes, RR/kg excl. of VAT

75.1

89.7

75.1

73.5

71.0

76.1

89.7

81.3

-2%

-3%

79.5

57.2

57.1

69.3

53.1

81.3

48.4

79.5

66.9

54.4

44.4

45.9

48.7

+10%

12.4

22.5

12.4

14.5

16.3

17.9

22.5

-10%

-9%

Sales volume of industrial products of Oil and Fat segment in 1Q 2021 reached

  1. thousand tonnes (-10%),including
  1. thousand tonnes of dry whey mixes. Sales volume of crude bulk oil and industrial fats increased by 2 и 9% respectively, while sales volume of meal dropped by 27% as Rusagro did not process soybeans in Primorskiy Krai in season-2020/2021.

343

308

343

331

289

340

308

4

3

4

3

4

3

77

4

84

77

57

92

84

100

103

100

115

88

98

162

162

155

71

103

118

126

146

118

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Sales price of industrial products of Oil and Fat segment in 1Q 2021 showed positive trend.

Production of Crude vegetable oil

thousand tonnes

-5%

-4%

188

180

188

182

132

188

180

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Volumes of crude oil production in 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of the previous year reduced by 5% - to up to 180 thousand tonnes.

2

ROS AGRO PLC Trading Results 1Q 2021

SUGAR SEGMENT 1Q 2021

8.6 billion roubles

+65%

202 ths tonnes

+19%

Sales

YoY

Sales volume of sugar

YoY

Sales of Sugar segment million

roubles

39.3 roubles/kg

+58%

Sales price of sugar,

YoY

excl. of VAT

+65%

8 641

5 241

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

+23%

9 028

7 034

8 641

5 241

6 809

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

In 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of the previous year sales of Sugar segment increased by 65% - to up to RUB 8.6 billion.

Sugar sales volume and price

Sales volume, ths t

Sales price, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

39.3

24.9

26.9

30.1

39.2

39.3

24.9

+0.5%

+8%

In 1Q 2021 Rusagro increased sugar sales volume by 19% YoY - to up to 202 thousand tonnes, including thanks to the growth of sugar volumes supply to retail chains in Russia.

+19%

202

169

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

+42%

297

169

205

142

202

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Average sales price of sugar of all types to both B2B and B2C clients (including logistics costs) in 1Q 2021 amounted to 39.3 RR/kg excl. of VAT. Average sugar sales price showed positive trend in comparison to 1Q 2020, when market sugar prices in Russia reached minimum level for

2010-2021 (in comparison to the same periods). Meanwhile, Rusagro's sugar sales price to retail chains in Russia did not exceed 36 RR/kg incl.

VAT for white sugar in 50 kg bags at the plant.

Sugar production thousand tonnes

-98%

484

-83%

171

57

9

57

52

9

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

In 1 Q 2021 Rusagro produced 9 thousand tonnes of sugar. Due to lower sugar beet yields in season- 2020/2021 sugar production dropped by 83% in comparison to the same period of the previous year.

3

ROS AGRO PLC Trading Results 1Q 2021

MEAT SEGMENT 1Q 2021

8.6 billion roubles +26%

SalesYoY

58 ths tonnes

+2%

144.7 roubles/kg

+22%

Sales volume of pork

YoY

Sales price,

YoY

products

excl. of VAT

Sales of Meat segment

million roubles

-11%

+26%

In 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of 2020 sales of Meat segment increased by 26% - to RUB 8.6 billion.

8 561

6 809

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

8 768

9 588

8 561

6 809

7 270

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Sales volume and price of pork products

Sales volume, ths t

Sales price, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

144.7

119.0

+2%

57

58

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

119.0

123.2

143.1

133.5

144.7

+4%

+8%

-18%

59

61

71

57

58

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Sales volume of pork products in 1Q 2021 showed positive trend (+2%). Rusagro continued to reduce sales volume of live pigs (-18%- до 4 тыс. тонн ) and grow sales volume of pork produced at the deboning facility (+4%).

Sales price of all pork products in the reporting period showed positive trend and increased by 22% on average among all categories and sales channels.

Production of pigs

thousand tonnes, in live weight for slaughtering

-12%

In 1Q 2021 Rusagro grew pigs production by 4% in comparison to the

+4%

72

75

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

76

85

72

74

75

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

same period of the previous years as it achieved full capacity at new pig farms in Tambov Region.

4

ROS AGRO PLC Trading Results 1Q 2021

AGRICULTURE SEGMENT 1Q 2021

6.0 billion roubles

35%

275 ths tonnes

-2%

Sales

YoY

Sales volume of crops

YoY

Sales of Agriculture segment

million roubles

-70%

19 596

+35%

7 082

5 960

4 424

5 960

4 424

3 246

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

13.0 roubles/kg

+20%

Sale price of grains,

YoY

excl. of VAT

In 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of 2020 sales of Agriculture segment increased by 35% - to RUB 6.0 billion.

Sales volume and price of grain crops

Barley, ths t

Price of barley, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Corn, ths t

Price of corn, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Sales volume of grains in 1Q 2021

Wheat, ths t

Price of wheat, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

reached 193 thousand tonnes, which is

15.0

152% higher than in 1Q 2020. While

13.0

13.2

13.8

sales volume of barley dropped (-98%),

13.0

13.8

13.2

13.0

-1%

corn and wheat showed growth (+529

11.6

11.7

13.0

10.9

13.0

10.9

13.1

-5%

and 212% respectively).

13.0

10.1

11.5

10.1

9.5

9.9

-59%

473

+152%

30

57

193

253

193

0.5

41

50

123

386

0.5

77

26

77

50

23

28

186

143

23

143

8

59

46

8

46

36

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

Average sales price of grains in 1Q 2021 in comparison to 1Q 2020 showed positive trend, mostly due to wheat price increase (+19% to up to 13.0 RR/kg excl. of VAT).

Sales volume and price of oil crops

Sunflower seeds, ths t

Price of sunflower seeds, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

Soy, ths t

Price of soy, RR/kg, excl. of VAT

41.3

41.3

34.3

24.9

39.2

24.9

26.9

28.6

39.2

33.0

22.8

25.9

19.9

19.9

-42%

-49%

138

138

157

17

17

59

79

79

58

8

56

8

121

121

1

0.4

97

72

57

55

72

Sales volume of oil crops in 1Q 2021 declined from 138 to 79 thousand tonnes due to lower sales volume of both soybeans and sunflower seeds.

Sales price of oil crops in the reporting period showed rise in comparison to 1Q 2020. Sales price of sunflower seeds grew by 97% (to up to 39.2 RR/kg excl. of VAT), and soybeans - by 66% (to up to 41.3 RR/kg excl. of

VAT).

1Q 2020

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

5

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
