ROS Agro : Trading results 1Q 2021 (PDF, 0.9 mb)

Rusagro's sales* change in 1Q 2021 in comparison to 1Q 2020
million roubles
+62%
+51%
10 554
50 853
+35%
+26%
+65%
1 536
1 752
3 400
33 611
Sales
Sugar
Meat
Agri
Oil & Fat
Sales
1Q 2020
segment
segment
segment
segment
1Q 2021
In 1Q 2021 consolidated sales before intersegment eliminations increased YoY by 51% - to 50.9 billion roubles. All business segments of Rusagro showed growth.
Since 1Q 2021 results of Dairy Products segment are included in Oil and Fat segment due the consolidation of these two businesses.
Rusagro's 1Q 2021 sales* structure
Oil & Fat segment
Meat segment
Sugar segment
Agriculture segment
RUB 5 960 million
In 1Q 2021 Oil & Fat segment contributed more than half (54%) of total sales. It's sales amounted to RUB
27.7 billion, including RUB 1.0 billion
RUB 8 561 million
RUB 27 690 million
12%
17%
54%
from sales of dairy products.
Sugar and Meat segment contributed 17% of total sales each (RUB 8.6 billion each), Agriculture segment - another 12% (RUB 6.0 billion).
RUB 8 641 million
17%
Rusagro's quarterly sales* in 2020-2021
Oil & Fat segment
Meat segment
-17%
Sugar segment
Agriculture segment
61 449
50 852
41 112
19 596
5 960
38 670
33 611
8 561
3 246
9 588
7 082
7 270
8 768
8 641
4 424
7 034
6 809
9 028
6 809
5 241
19 125
18 454
25 231
27 690
17 137
In comparison to 4Q 2020 consolidated sales before intersegment eliminations reduced by 17%. Key driver of this decline was sales drop in Agriculture segment by 70% and in Meat segment by 11%.
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
* Sales before intersegment eliminations and account for other sales
ROS AGRO PLC Trading Results 1Q 2021
OIL & FAT SEGMENT 1Q 2021
27.7 billion roubles +62%
SalesYoY
386 ths tonnes
-9%
89.7 roubles/kg
+102%
Sales volume of oil & fat
YoY
Sales price of crude oil,
YoY
and dairy products
excl. of VAT
Sales of Oil & Fat segment
million roubles
+62%
27 690
17 137
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
+10%
25 231
27 690
17 137
19 126
18 454
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
In 1Q 2021 in comparison to 1Q 2020 sales of Oil and Fat segment increased by 62% - to up to RUB 27.7 billion.
In 1Q 2021 results of Dairy Products segment amounted to RUB 1.0 billion are included in Oil and Fat segment due to consolidation of these two businesses. For comparison purpose sales of the previous years were corrected accordingly.
Sales volume and price of consumer products
Dairy products, ths t
Sales price of dairy products, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Oil & fat products, ths t
Sales price of oil & fat products, RR/kg, excl. of
VAT
201.9
+6%
213.4
201.9
210.0
197.8
210.3
+1%
213.4
68.1
102.1
68.7
73.0
78.2
92.1
102.1
+6%
In 1Q 2021 sales volume of key products categories of Rusagro's Oil and Fat segment reached 79 thousand tonnes(-2%YoY), including 3 thousand tonnes of dairy products. Bottled oil sales volume showed growth in 1Q 2021 by 3% YoY.
81
-2%
93
97
-19%
79
81
84
79
3.0
3.0
2.8
3.5
3.4
3.5
3.4
77
75
77
90
80
94
75
Average sales price of products sold by Oil and Fat segment showed positive trend. Sales price of bottled sunflower oil to retail in Russia did not exceed 95 RR/l incl. VAT at the plant.
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Sales volume and price of industrial products
Industrial fats, ths t
Price of industrial fats, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Crude oil, ths t
Price of crude oil, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Meal, ths t
Price of meal, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Dry whey mixes, ths t
Price of dry whey mixes, RR/kg excl. of VAT
75.1
89.7
75.1
73.5
71.0
76.1
89.7
81.3
-2%
-3%
79.5
57.2
57.1
69.3
53.1
81.3
48.4
79.5
66.9
54.4
44.4
45.9
48.7
+10%
12.4
22.5
12.4
14.5
16.3
17.9
22.5
-10%
-9%
Sales volume of industrial products of Oil and Fat segment in 1Q 2021 reached
thousand tonnes (-10%),including
thousand tonnes of dry whey mixes. Sales volume of crude bulk oil and industrial fats increased by 2 и 9% respectively, while sales volume of meal dropped by 27% as Rusagro did not process soybeans in Primorskiy Krai in season-2020/2021.
343
308
343
331
289
340
308
4
3
4
3
4
3
77
4
84
77
57
92
84
100
103
100
115
88
98
162
162
155
71
103
118
126
146
118
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Sales price of industrial products of Oil and Fat segment in 1Q 2021 showed positive trend.
Production of Crude vegetable oil
thousand tonnes
-5%
-4%
188
180
188
182
132
188
180
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Volumes of crude oil production in 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of the previous year reduced by 5% - to up to 180 thousand tonnes.
SUGAR SEGMENT 1Q 2021
8.6 billion roubles
+65%
202 ths tonnes
+19%
Sales
YoY
Sales volume of sugar
YoY
Sales of Sugar segment million
roubles
39.3 roubles/kg
+58%
Sales price of sugar,
YoY
excl. of VAT
+65%
8 641
5 241
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
+23%
9 028
7 034
8 641
5 241
6 809
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
In 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of the previous year sales of Sugar segment increased by 65% - to up to RUB 8.6 billion.
Sugar sales volume and price
Sales volume, ths t
Sales price, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
39.3
24.9
26.9
30.1
39.2
39.3
24.9
+0.5%
+8%
In 1Q 2021 Rusagro increased sugar sales volume by 19% YoY - to up to 202 thousand tonnes, including thanks to the growth of sugar volumes supply to retail chains in Russia.
+19%
202
169
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
+42%
297
169
205
142
202
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Average sales price of sugar of all types to both B2B and B2C clients (including logistics costs) in 1Q 2021 amounted to 39.3 RR/kg excl. of VAT. Average sugar sales price showed positive trend in comparison to 1Q 2020, when market sugar prices in Russia reached minimum level for
2010-2021 (in comparison to the same periods). Meanwhile, Rusagro's sugar sales price to retail chains in Russia did not exceed 36 RR/kg incl.
VAT for white sugar in 50 kg bags at the plant.
Sugar production thousand tonnes
-98%
484
-83%
171
57
9
57
52
9
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
In 1 Q 2021 Rusagro produced 9 thousand tonnes of sugar. Due to lower sugar beet yields in season- 2020/2021 sugar production dropped by 83% in comparison to the same period of the previous year.
MEAT SEGMENT 1Q 2021
8.6 billion roubles +26%
SalesYoY
58 ths tonnes
+2%
144.7 roubles/kg
+22%
Sales volume of pork
YoY
Sales price,
YoY
products
excl. of VAT
Sales of Meat segment
million roubles
-11%
+26%
In 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of 2020 sales of Meat segment increased by 26% - to RUB 8.6 billion.
8 561
6 809
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
8 768
9 588
8 561
6 809
7 270
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Sales volume and price of pork products
Sales volume, ths t
Sales price, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
144.7
119.0
+2%
57
58
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
119.0
123.2
143.1
133.5
144.7
+4%
+8%
-18%
59
61
71
57
58
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Sales volume of pork products in 1Q 2021 showed positive trend (+2%). Rusagro continued to reduce sales volume of live pigs (-18%- до 4 тыс. тонн ) and grow sales volume of pork produced at the deboning facility (+4%).
Sales price of all pork products in the reporting period showed positive trend and increased by 22% on average among all categories and sales channels.
Production of pigs
thousand tonnes, in live weight for slaughtering
-12%
In 1Q 2021 Rusagro grew pigs production by 4% in comparison to the
+4%
72
75
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
76
85
72
74
75
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
same period of the previous years as it achieved full capacity at new pig farms in Tambov Region.
AGRICULTURE SEGMENT 1Q 2021
6.0 billion roubles
35%
275 ths tonnes
-2%
Sales
YoY
Sales volume of crops
YoY
Sales of Agriculture segment
million roubles
-70%
19 596
+35%
7 082
5 960
4 424
5 960
4 424
3 246
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
13.0 roubles/kg
+20%
Sale price of grains,
YoY
excl. of VAT
In 1Q 2021 in comparison to the same period of 2020 sales of Agriculture segment increased by 35% - to RUB 6.0 billion.
Sales volume and price of grain crops
Barley, ths t
Price of barley, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Corn, ths t
Price of corn, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Sales volume of grains in 1Q 2021
Wheat, ths t
Price of wheat, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
reached 193 thousand tonnes, which is
15.0
152% higher than in 1Q 2020. While
13.0
13.2
13.8
sales volume of barley dropped (-98%),
13.0
13.8
13.2
13.0
-1%
corn and wheat showed growth (+529
11.6
11.7
13.0
10.9
13.0
10.9
13.1
-5%
and 212% respectively).
13.0
10.1
11.5
10.1
9.5
9.9
-59%
473
+152%
30
57
193
253
193
0.5
41
50
123
386
0.5
77
26
77
50
23
28
186
143
23
143
8
59
46
8
46
36
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
Average sales price of grains in 1Q 2021 in comparison to 1Q 2020 showed positive trend, mostly due to wheat price increase (+19% to up to 13.0 RR/kg excl. of VAT).
Sales volume and price of oil crops
Sunflower seeds, ths t
Price of sunflower seeds, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
Soy, ths t
Price of soy, RR/kg, excl. of VAT
41.3
41.3
34.3
24.9
39.2
24.9
26.9
28.6
39.2
33.0
22.8
25.9
19.9
19.9
-42%
-49%
138
138
157
17
17
59
79
79
58
8
56
8
121
121
1
0.4
97
72
57
55
72
Sales volume of oil crops in 1Q 2021 declined from 138 to 79 thousand tonnes due to lower sales volume of both soybeans and sunflower seeds.
Sales price of oil crops in the reporting period showed rise in comparison to 1Q 2020. Sales price of sunflower seeds grew by 97% (to up to 39.2 RR/kg excl. of VAT), and soybeans - by 66% (to up to 41.3 RR/kg excl. of