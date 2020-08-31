Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Rosan Resources Holdings Limited    578   BMG763781272

ROSAN RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(578)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
0.033 HKD   +3.13%
04:35aROSAN RESOURCES : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
08/10ROSAN RESOURCES : Environmental, Social, Governance Report 2019
Rosan Resources : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosan Resources Holdings Limited

融 信 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 578)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Rosan Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to Unit F, 14/F., Seabright Plaza, Nos. 9-23 Shell Street, North Point, Hong Kong with effect from 1 September 2020.

By order of the Board

Rosan Resources Holdings Limited

Bao Hongkai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Bao Hongkai, Mr. Dong Cunling, Mr. Li Xiangfei, Mr. Sun Shusheng and Mr. Zhang Yi; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Chunyan; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kelvin Kin-cheong Ho, Mr. Kwan Wing Hung and Mr. Ma Geng.

Disclaimer

Rosan Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:11 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 505 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net income 2019 -99,9 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2019 186 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,47x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Shusheng Sun Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hongkai Bao Chairman
Chun On Li Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Cun Ling Dong Executive Director
Chun Yan Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSAN RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.67%4
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.73%43 589
GLENCORE PLC-28.12%29 851
COAL INDIA LIMITED-34.21%11 722
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-9.01%11 551
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.89%6 512
