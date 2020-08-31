Rosan Resources : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosan Resources Holdings Limited

融 信 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 578)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Rosan Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong will be changed to Unit F, 14/F., Seabright Plaza, Nos. 9-23 Shell Street, North Point, Hong Kong with effect from 1 September 2020.

By order of the Board

Rosan Resources Holdings Limited

Bao Hongkai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Bao Hongkai, Mr. Dong Cunling, Mr. Li Xiangfei, Mr. Sun Shusheng and Mr. Zhang Yi; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Chunyan; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kelvin Kin-cheong Ho, Mr. Kwan Wing Hung and Mr. Ma Geng.