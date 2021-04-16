Log in
Rosan Resources : (1) EXPECTED DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS, (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

04/16/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosan Resources Holdings Limited

融 信 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 578)

  1. EXPECTED DATE OF PUBLICATION OF
    THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS,
  2. POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND
  3. CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements of Rosan Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 March 2021 and 1 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results and suspension trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

EXPECTED DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

Since additional time is required by the Company to obtain further information requested by the Auditors in connection with, among others, certain details of the guarantee provided by a subsidiary of the Company and certain audit matters, the publication of the 2020 Annual Results will be delayed. Based on recent communications with the Auditors, the Company expects that 2020 Annual Results will be published by 31 May 2021.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE BOARD MEETING

In light of the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Board meeting in respect of reviewing and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results will be postponed. Announcement on the new date of the Board Meeting will be made as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

Rosan Resources Holdings Limited

Bao Hongkai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Bao Hongkai, Mr. Dong Cunling, Mr. Li Xiangfei, Mr. Sun Shusheng and Mr. Zhang Yi; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Chunyan; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kelvin Kin-cheong Ho, Mr. Kwan Wing Hung and Mr. Ma Geng.

Disclaimer

Rosan Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 13:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
