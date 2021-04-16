Rosan Resources : (1) EXPECTED DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS, (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EXPECTED DATE OF PUBLICATION OF

THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS, POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements of Rosan Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 March 2021 and 1 April 2021 in relation to, among other things, the delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results and suspension trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

EXPECTED DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

Since additional time is required by the Company to obtain further information requested by the Auditors in connection with, among others, certain details of the guarantee provided by a subsidiary of the Company and certain audit matters, the publication of the 2020 Annual Results will be delayed. Based on recent communications with the Auditors, the Company expects that 2020 Annual Results will be published by 31 May 2021.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE BOARD MEETING

In light of the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Board meeting in respect of reviewing and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results will be postponed. Announcement on the new date of the Board Meeting will be made as and when appropriate.