Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  ROSBANK    ROSB   RU000A0HHK26

ROSBANK

(ROSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 12/24
77 RUB   0.00%
08:52aRussian rouble slides past 74 vs dlr as sanctions concerns weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russian rouble slides past 74 vs dlr as sanctions concerns weigh

12/25/2020 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slid from a one-week high in light trade on Friday as investors focused on the risk of new sanctions against Russia.

After climbing to 73.63 against the dollar in early trade, the rouble shed 0.3% on the day to 74.14 versus the greenback as of 1324 GMT.

The threat of sanctions has dented the currency this month after the United States promised to retaliate over a massive hacking campaign that allegedly involved Russians.

Washington is also urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and is preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in coming weeks.

Concerns over sanctions will linger, but the rouble has a chance of holding on to its recent gains to trade around 73-74 per dollar at the end of the year, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

In 2021, the rouble could firm to 68-70 against the dollar thanks to fundamental factors, said Rosbank, a subsidiary of Societe Generale.

The rouble had been trading at around 61 to the dollar in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.3% to 90.35 .

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.1% to 1,376.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% higher at 3,243.4 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,318.39 last week.

Shares in gas giant Gazprom underperformed the market, falling 0.6% on the day and extending losses of the previous day, which Sberbank CIB analysts said was driven by "reignited fears of Nord Stream-2 sanctions."

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM -2.72% 205.3 End-of-day quote.-19.93%
GAZPROM NEFT 0.33% 319.1 End-of-day quote.-24.05%
ROSBANK 0.00% 77 End-of-day quote.-0.77%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.11% 269.12 End-of-day quote.5.64%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.08% 17.274 Real-time Quote.-44.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.36% 74.1523 Delayed Quote.21.04%
All news about ROSBANK
08:52aRussian rouble slides past 74 vs dlr as sanctions concerns weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 52 756 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2019 10 947 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2019 79 077 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 119 B 1 612 M 1 614 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 18 330
Free-Float 0,03%
Chart ROSBANK
Duration : Period :
ROSBANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilya Andreevich Polyakov Chief Executive Officer
Didier Hauguel Chairman
Nataliya Konkina Head-Operational Activities
Alexander Ovchinnikov Chief Financial Officer
Denis Vladimirovich Sotin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSBANK-0.77%1 612
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%255 603
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%185 359
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.28%162 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ