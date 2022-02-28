Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public joint stock company ROSBANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSB   RU000A0HHK26

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK

(ROSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Societe Generale says Russian unit Rosbank operating in "safe manner"

02/28/2022 | 09:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - French banking Societe Generale said on Monday that it had implemented measures to adapt to the new sanctions imposed against Russia and that it's Russian unit Rosbank continued to operate in a "safe manner".

"Societe Generale strictly complies with all applicable regulations", the bank stated, adding that "in a more and more complicated context, Rosbank continues to operate in a safe manner while adapting its operating methods, where necessary, and to provide the best service to its clients".

"Our exposure to the risks generated by this conflict and the international sanctions imposed against Russia is limited, as Rosbank represents less than 2% of Societe Generale Group's exposure and 2021 net income", it also said.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK 18.69% 68.6 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -11.37% 25.21 Real-time Quote.-5.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 17.80% 98.58 Delayed Quote.11.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 54 385 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2020 15 529 M 187 M 187 M
Net cash 2020 183 B 2 204 M 2 204 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 106 B 1 282 M 1 282 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 330
Free-Float 0,03%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK
Duration : Period :
Public joint stock company ROSBANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilya Andreevich Polyakov Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterina Bugaeva Chief Financial Officer
Didier Hauguel Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Sotin Chief Information Officer
Nataliya Konkina Head-Operational Activities
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK-9.74%1 282
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.26%200 747